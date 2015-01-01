पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:झंझारपुर उपकारा में बंदियों के बीच पैसे के लेनदेन को लेकर हुई मारपीट

झंझारपुरएक घंटा पहले
झंझारपुर उपकारा।
  • बंदी ने नगर थाना में आवेदन देकर पुलिस से कार्रवाई करने की मांग की

झंझारपुर उपकारा के बंदियों में पैसे के लेनदेन को लेकर मारपीट का मामला सामने आया है। मारपीट के शिकार बंदी रमण कुमार यादव ने नगर थाना को आवेदन देकर कानूनी कार्रवाई करने की गुहार लगाई है। आवेदन में आवेदक ने बताया है कि बंदी मो. इस्माइल ने जरूरी काम बताकर पांच सौ रुपए लिए थे। मांगने पर महीनों से आनाकानी करता रहा।

बीते गुरुवार को जब दोबारा उससे अपने पैसे देने को कहा तो पैसा मांगने पर अपने को इनामी बंदी कहते हुए मो. इस्माइल, मो. साऊद और उसके सहयोगियों ने मारपीट की। हल्ला होने पर बचाने आये बंदी राधे साह, राजन यादव, संतोष महतो के साथ भी मारपीट करते हुए जान से मारने की धमकी दी गई है। मारपीट का आरोपी कैदी मो. इस्माइल, मो. साऊद व उसके सहयोगी उपकारा के वार्ड नंबर दो में रहते हैं।

पैसे के लेनदेन की शिकायत पूर्व में बंदी रमण कुमार यादव ने उपकारा के जमादार से भी की है। बंदी रमण यादव, राम गुलाम साह, कपलेश्वर यादव, श्याम मुखिया समेत लगभग 46 बंदियों ने हस्ताक्षर युक्त एक आवेदन जेल अधीक्षक, अपर न्यायिक दंडाधिकारी झंझारपुर, जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश मधुबनी और पुलिस अधीक्षक को सौंपते हुए जानमाल की सुरक्षा की गुहार लगाई है।

