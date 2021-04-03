पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:फेरीवाले की हत्या का मास्टरमाइंड कलाम व इरशाद को किया गिरफ्तार

झंझारपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • चार बदमाशों ने नशे की दवाई खिलाकर कर नदी में फेंक दिया था

चार माह पूर्व भेजा थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत फेरी वाले के हत्या के मास्टर माइंड मो. कलाम और मो. इरशाद को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। यह जानकारी झंझारपुर एसडीपीओ आशिष आनंद ने दी। हत्यारोपी मास्टर माइंड कलाम को लुधियाना से ज्योंहि अपने घर महपतिया पहुंचा। जिसे भेजा थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार और एएसआई अरविंद कुमार तिवारी ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वहीं सोनरे गांव से मो. इरशाद को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। एसडीपीओ ने कहा कि मो. याकूब मुर्शिदाबाद का रहने वाला था। वह सुपौल में रहकर गांव घर में बाल खरीदने का फेरी काम करता था। जिसे महपतिया निवासी कलाम ने रुपए लेकर भेजा बुलाया और कहा कि दो किलो ग्राम बाल रखे हैं। 70 हजार रुपए लेकर 29 नवंबर को भेजा पहुंचा। जह चार लोगों ने मिलकर नशा का दवा खिलाकर नदी में फेंक दिया।

