एसपी ने दिया निर्देश:शराब तस्कराें के खिलाफ चलाया सर्च अभियान, 5 थाना क्षेत्र की पुलिस ने घरों में घुसकर छानबीन की

झंझारपुर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीएसपी के नेतृत्व में की गई छापेमारी, 60 लीटर शराब जब्त की गई

अनुमंडल पुलिस प्रशासन ने शराब माफिय के विरुद्ध बुधवार को बड़ा सर्च अभियान चलाया। डीएसपी आशीष आनंद के नेतृत्व में पांच थाने की पुलिस के साथ जिला बल भी सर्च अभियान का हिस्सा बना। नगर पंचायत के इस्लामपुर, लखनौर प्रखंड के अदलपुर व झंझारपुर के चनौरागोट में विभिन्न ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की गई।

डीएसपी आशीष आनंद ने बताया कि इस्लामपुर व अदलपुर में जमीन के नीचे दबाकर रखी गई 60 लीटर विदेशी शराब जब्त की गई है। सर्च अभियान में इंस्पेक्टर महफूज आलम, झंझारपुर थानाध्यक्ष चंद्रमणि, अररिया संग्राम थानाध्यक्ष जितेंद्र कुमार साहनी, भैरवस्थान थानाध्यक्ष रूपक कुमार अंबुज, आरएस ओपी थानाधयक्ष केपी सिंह, रुद्रपुर थानाध्यक्ष आदि शामिल थे।

सर्च अभियान में इस्लामपुर में मोहम्मद मुस्लिम, मोहम्मद मुमताज, मोहम्मद मुस्तकिम, मोहम्मद टिमा, जमीला खातून, मोहम्मद रफीक, मोहम्मद अनवर और सकीना के घर सर्च किया गया। डीएसपी ने बताया कि इन लोगों के ऊपर पूर्व में भी शराब के धंधे में शामिल होने की संलिप्तता रही है। डीएसपी ने बताया कि शराब मामले में अनुमंडल पुलिस जीरो टॉलरेंस की नीति पर चल रही है।

पुलिस कप्तान के निर्देश पर लगातार सर्च अभियान व छापेमारी की जा रही है। उन्होंने आम लोगों से भी अपील किया कि जिन्हें भी शराब बेचने, ले जाने, ले आने की जानकारी मिलती हो, वह सीधे हमारे नंबर पर सूचना दें।

उनका नाम और पहचान गुप्त रखा जाएगा। पुलिस के इस अभियान से इलाके में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। वहीं काफी संख्या में पुलिस छापेमारी स्थल से दूर अपनी गाड़ी खड़ी कर पैदल मार्च करते हुए पहुंची थी।

