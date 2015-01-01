पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रज्लट:सुबह से ही चुनाव परिणाम जानने में लगे रहे ग्रामीण

झंझारपुरएक घंटा पहले
कयासों का बाजार मंगलवार को खत्म हो गया। वहीं सुबह से ही लोग झंंझारपुर विधानसभा चुनाव के रिजल्ट सुनने और परिणाम जानने के लिए सारे काम काज छोड़कर घर में टीवी या मोबाइल पर अद्यतन जानकारी लेते देखे गए। पूछने पर लोगों ने बताया कि आज मुख्य काम है विधानसभा चुनाव के परिणाम समझना। झंझारपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से 18 प्रत्याशियों ने भाग्य आजमाए। लेकिन यहां आम लोगों के जुबां पर एनडीए व महागठबंधन के बीच कील कांटे की टक्कर है। वहीं अन्य प्रत्याशियों के बारे में लोग चर्चा नहीं किया करते थे।

हां तीसरा कोन-कौन प्रत्याशी बना सकते हैं। उसकी चर्चा थी। लेकिन एनडीए की जीत सुनिश्चित है। इसकी चर्चा हर जगह हर चौराहे पर था। एक्जीट पोल पर लोगों का विश्वास 2015 के चुनाव के परिणाम आने के बाद से घट गया है। वहीं दैनिक भास्कर ने अनुमान दिया था। उसपर लोगों ने चर्चा भी है और नतीजा भी ऐसे ही आने लगी है। जो लोग एनडीए गठबंधन के प्रत्याशी को अपने मत दिया था। उनके अंदर काफी खुशी है। जबकि महागठबंधन प्रत्याशी के पीछे रहने से उन्हें वोट देने वाले मतदाताओं में निराशा है।

