मौत:गोराई में पति ने पत्नी के सिर पर बांस से मारा, मौत

कल्याणपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • घटना के बाद गांव से पति हुआ फरार

चकमहेसी थाने के गोराई गांव में गुरुवार सुबह पति ने पत्नी के सिर पर बांस से दे मारा। जिससे मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। गांव के राम लगन महतो की पत्नी सुनैना देवी बताई गई है। घटना के बाद पति मौके से फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने शव जब्त कर पोस्टमार्टम कराया है। परिजनों ने पति राम लगन महतो को आरोपित किया है। थानाध्यक्ष खुशबुद्दीन ने बताया कि परिजनों के आवेदन पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी शुरू कर दी गई है। घटना के बाद से वह गांव से फरार बताया गया है।

सुबह राम लगन व सुनैना दरवाजे पर बैठे थे। इसी दौरान दोनों में घरेलू विवाद को लेकर कहा सुनी शुरू हो गई। बात धीरे-धीरे बढ़ता चला गया। गाली गलौज के दौरान आक्रोशित राम लगन ने पास में रखा बांस का टुकड़ा से पत्नी के सिर पर दे मारा। जिससे वह लहूलुहान होकर जमीन पी गिर पड़ी। हल्ला होने पर जुटे परिजनों से उसे तत्काल अस्पताल ले जा रहे लेकिन तब तक उसकी मौत हो गई। इस बीच मौका पाकर राम लगन गांव से फरार हो गया।

