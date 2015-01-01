पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

देसरी चौक पर दिनदहाड़े वारदात:दिन के 1.40 बजे जेवर दुकान में घुसे 3 बदमाश, 5 लाख के गहने और रुपए लूटे

विभूतिपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बदमाशों ने दुकानदार को कब्जे में ले की लूटपाट

स्थानीय थाने के देशरी चौक पर सोमवार की दोपहर 1.40 बजे बदमाशों ने जेवर दुकान में धावा बोलकर कर पांच लाख रुपए के जेवर व नकद राशि लूट ली। बदमाशों की संख्या तीन बताई गई है, जो एक बाइक पर सवार होकर आए थे। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद बदमाश पिस्टल लहराते हुए फरार हो गए। पांच मिनट के अंदर बदमाशों ने इस लूटकांड को अंजाम दिया। इससे जबतक आसपास के लोग कुछ समझ पाते, बदमाश फरार हो गए। उधर, घटना की सूचना पर पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

थानाध्यक्ष केसी भारती बदमाशों के भागने की दिशा में लगे सीसीटीवी को खंगाला जा रहा है। उन्होंने उम्मीद जताई है कि जल्द मामले का खुलासा होगा। दोपहर में देशरी चौक के स्वर्ण दुकानदार पप्पू साह अपना दुकान पर बैठे हुए थे। इसी बीच एक बाइक पर सवार होकर तीन बदमाश आ धमके। दो बदमाश दुकान के अंदर प्रवेश कर गए व दुकानदार पप्पू साह को अपने कब्जे लेकर काउंटर में कर लिया। बदमाशाें ने पांच भर सोना के अलावा पांच किलो चांदी व बिक्री के रुपए जबरन लूट लिए। इस दौरान एक बदमाश बाइक पर ही स्टार्ट कर बैठा रहा। दोनों बदमाशों के अंदर से निकलते ही बाइक से ही तीनों फरार हो गए। हल्ला होने पर आसपास के लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई, लेकिन तब तक बदमाश फरार हो गए थे। लोगों ने घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दी।

एजेंसी से नकदी व लाखों के सामान की हुई चोरी

कल्याणपुर स्थित हीरो शोरूम ज्योति हीरो इंटरप्राइजेज से चोरों ने रविवार की रात पीछे का दीवार तोड़कर शोरूम में घुसकर नकदी सहित लाखों रुपए सामान की चोरी कर ली। शो रूम के अंदर वर्कशॉप स्थित स्पेयर पार्ट्स के गोदाम से लगभग लाखों रुपए मूल्य का बाइक का स्पेयर सामान चोरी कर लिया। वर्कशॉप के ऊपरी भाग में बनी खिड़की का ग्रिल तोड़कर शोरूम में दाखिल हुआ। शोरूम के काउंटर में रखे नकद के साथ शोरूम में रखे 4 लैपटॉप की भी चोर कर ली। चोरों ने हीरो शोरूम के आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे का हार्ड डिस्क खोलकर साथ लेते चला गया। ताकि इस पूरी घटना की रिकॉर्डिंग को कोई देख नहीं सके। पूरी घटना के क्रम में जानकारों का बताना है कि चोरों द्वारा कई दिनों से रेकी कर दीवार तोड़ने का स्थल का चुनाव भी किया गया था।

क्योंकि जिस जगह दीवार तोड़ा गया है उसके अगल-बगल जगहों पर भारी सामान पूर्व से रखा हुआ था। अगर एक से दो फीट भी इधर-उधर दीवार टूटने पर चोरों को काफी कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ता । लेकिन चोरों ने पूर्व प्लानिंग के अनुसार निर्धारित जगह पर ही दीवार तोरी वह वर्कशॉप में दाखिल हुआ। इस बीच जानकार बताते हैं कि पूरी घटना के क्रम में घंटों का समय लगा होगा। चोर निर्भयता पूर्वक पूरी घटना को अंजाम देकर मौके से लाखों रुपए का सामान लेकर निकलते बने।

पिस्टल लहराते हुए भाग रहे बदमाशों को देख लोगों को हुई लूट की जानकारी

लोगों ने बताया कि पिस्टल लहराते हुए भाग रहे बदमाशों को देख लोगों को लूट की जानकारी हुई। आननफानन में आसपास के लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई। दिनदहाड़े हुई इस घटना के कारण लोगों में पुलिस के प्रति आक्रोश व्याप्त है। कारोबारी जल्द से जल्द बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग कर रहे थे।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रही पुलिस

थानाध्यक्ष केसी भारती ने बताया कि पुलिस बदमाशों के भागने की दिशा में लगी सीसीटीवी को खंगाल रही है। इसके अलावा थाना एलबम से बदमाशों की तस्वीर दुकानदार को दिखाई गई है। ताकि लुटेरों की पहचान हो सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें