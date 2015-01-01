पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केसरिया से गहरा लगाव:उप मुख्यमंत्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद का केसरिया में किया जाएगा स्वागत

केसरिया4 घंटे पहले
भाजपा विधायक दल के नेता व राज्य के नव निर्वाचित उप मुख्यमंत्री व कटिहार के विधायक तारकिशोर प्रसाद का केसरिया से गहरा लगाव रहा है।इसके चलते वे प्रायः केसरिया आते रहते हैं। वह वर्ष 2015 की छह जुलाई को केसरिया के समाजसेवी श्यामबाबू प्रसाद की द्वितीय पुण्यतिथि के मौके पर प्रथम बार केसरिया आए थे।

इसी दिन महाराजा रेसिडेंसी एंड बैंक्वेट हॉल के उद्घाटन समारोह में विशिष्ट अतिथि के तौर पर शामिल हुए। इस कार्यक्रम में तत्कालीन केन्द्रीय कृषि व किसान कल्याण मंत्री राधामोहन सिंह, बेतिया सांसद संजय जायसवाल, शिवहर सांसद रमा देवी, विधायक प्रमोद कुमार, सचिन्द्र प्रसाद सिंह, कृष्णनंदन पासवान, पवन जायसवाल सरीखे अन्य कई नेता मौजूद थे। इसके बाद कई बार उनका यहां आना हुआ है।

वे जब भी यहां आते हैं तो स्थानीय व्यवसायी हर्ष राज के यहां जरूर रुकते हैं। इनके उपमुख्यमंत्री बनने से स्थानीय लोगों में हर्ष व्यक्त किया है। स्थानीय व्यवसायी हर्ष राज ने बताया कि केसरिया के साथ साथ राज्य के लिए गौरव की बात हैं। इसके लिए वैश्य समाज द्वारा उनका अभिनंदन किया जाएगा। इसको लेकर बहुत जल्द एक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कर उनका अभिनन्दन व केसरिया की धरती पर स्वागत किया जाएगा।

मुख्य मंत्री नीतीश कुमार व तारकेश्वर प्रसाद व रेणु देवी को उप मुख्य मंत्री बनने पर कई लोगों ने बधाई दी है। बधाई देने वालों में पूर्व मुखिया राजकुमार प्रसाद, प्रमोद चौधरी, भाजपा नेता विजय जायसवाल, आशीष जायसवाल, संजय जायसवाल, गौरव जायसवाल, अरूण कुमार, भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष शंभु महतो, परमेश्वर शरार्फ, भाजपा युवा मोर्चा के महामंत्री राजदीप कुशवाहा, युवा नेता दिब्याशु शेखर, अल्पसंख्यक प्रकोष्ठ के प्रखण्ड अध्यक्ष मो इम्तेयाज अहमद समेत कई लोग शामिल हैं ।

