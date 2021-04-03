पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:सामाजिक सुरक्षा योजना शिविर पहले दिन फ्लॉप

केसरिया42 मिनट पहले
प्रखंड मुख्यालय पर गुरुवार को सामाजिक सुरक्षा पेंशन योजना के तहत लगा शिविर पहले दिन फ्लॉप हो गया। चार फरवरी से 9 फरवरी तक शिविर लगाकर प्रखण्ड कार्यालय परिसर में इससे सम्बन्धित समस्या का समाधान करना था। लेकिन आनन फानन में गुरुवार को दोपहर एक बजे शामियाना लगाकर चार-पाँच टेबल रख दिया गया। पहले से इसका प्रचार-प्रसार भी नहीं कराया गया था। वैसे तो पंचायतो के लिए अलग-अलग समय सारणी बनाई गयी है। जिसमें सुबह 10.30 बजे से 4 बजे शाम तक इससे संबंधित कर्मियों को शिविर में उपस्थित रहना था।

लेकिन एक भी कर्मी उपस्थित नहीं हुए। इस योजना से संबंधित पंचायत के पंचायत कार्यपालक सहायक, पंचायत सचिव, विकास मित्र, आंगनबाड़ी सेविका एवं आशा कार्यकर्ता की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गयी है। लेकिन जिस जिस पंचायत का आज शिविर लगाना था उसका न बोर्ड था न ही कर्मी उपलब्ध थे। गुरुवार को पूर्वी सरोत्तर पंचायत, रामपुर खजुरिया, पश्चिमी सरोतर, सेम्भुआपुर पांच फरवरी को उत्तरी हुसैनी, खिजिरपुरा बेनीपुर, द० हुसैनी, कढ़ान 6 फरवरी को बैरिया, गोंछी कुशहर, लोहरगाँवा, ताजपुर पटखौलिया 7 फरवरी को प० सुन्दरापुर 8 फरवरी को ढ़ेकहाँ, पूर्वी सुन्दरापुर व 9 फरवरी को मठिया एवं बथना पंचायत का प्रखण्ड शिविर में सामाजिक सुरक्षा योजना से जुड़े समस्याओं का निष्पादन करना है।  इसी कड़ी में गुरुवार को प्रखण्ड परिसर में आनन फानन में शिविर तो लग गया लेकिन प्रतिनियुक्त कर्मी ही गायब रहे। साथ ही पंचायतों में इसकी सूचना भी आम लोगों तक नहीं पहुँच पाई है जिससे लोग भी कम दिखे। आखिर आम लोगों तक इसकी सूचना पहुँचाने का तंत्र क्या है यह प्रखण्ड कार्यालय ही जाने।इस सम्बन्ध में बीडीअाे आभा कुमारी ने बतायी की अन्य कार्य में कर्मी लगें हुए थमें इस वजह से नहीं आ पाए हैं ,प्रचार-प्रसार की कमी के कारण लोग कम ही पहुंच पाए थे। आज जिस पंचायत का आज शिविर था उसकी अगली तिथि निर्धारित की जाएगी।

