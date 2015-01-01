पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एफआईआर दर्ज:नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास, एफआईआर दर्ज

केवटी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मामले को रफा-दफा करने की पहल की गई

केवटी थाना अन्तर्गत एक नाबालिग के संग दुष्कर्म के प्रयास का मामला सामने आया है। चाइल्ड लाइन की पहल पर इस मामले की प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई। दर्ज मामले में 5 वर्षीया बच्ची की मां ने कहा है कि उसकी ससुराल थाना क्षेत्र के ही एक गांव में है। फिलहाल वह केवटी थाना क्षेत्र में अपने मायके रह रही है। विगत 17 नवंबर को पड़ोस के ही नंदा सहनी का पुत्र 22 वर्षीय प्रकाश सहनी ने घर के बाहर खेल रही उसकी पुत्री को उठाकर रजोखर पोखर की तरफ ले गया। उसके साथ दुष्कर्म का प्रयास करने लगा। तब तक वह पुत्री को खोजती हुई वहां पहुंच गई और उसे लूटने से बचाई। इसकी जानकारी गांव के लोगों को दी। स्थानीय लोगों ने मामले को लेकर आरोपी के पक्ष में पंचायती कर रफा-दफा करना चाहा।

लेकिन बच्ची के पिता ने घटना की जानकारी चाइल्ड लाइन को दी। इसमें चाइल्ड लाइन के कार्यकर्ताओं ने सराहनीय भूमिका निभाई। बच्ची की मां और बच्ची से आवश्यक जानकारी लेने के बाद चाइल्ड लाइन के कार्यकर्ताओं ने इसे अपराध की श्रेणी में रखा। उसने बच्ची की मां को मामले की प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराने की सलाह दी। तब बच्ची की मां के आवेदन पर थाना में मामला दर्ज किया जा सका। बच्ची की मां ने बताया कि आरोपी पर सख्त कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए ताकि वह फिर से किसी बच्ची के संग ऐसा कृत्य करने की हिम्मत नहीं कर सके। उधर, थानाध्यक्ष शिव कुमार यादव ने बताया कि मामले की प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर ली गई है। आरोपी युवक की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस छापेमारी में जुट गई है।

