पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विस चुनाव:बिहार व केंद्र सरकार काे नहीं दिखती बेराेजगारी नीतीश कुमार ने 60 बड़े घाेटाले किए हैं : तेजस्वी

केवटी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
केवटी में जनसभा को संबोधित करते प्रतिपक्ष के नेता तेजस्वी यादव।
  • खिरमा में आयोजित चुनावी सभा को प्रतिपक्ष के नेता ने किया संबोधित, लोगों से मांगा वोट

नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि वे पकाऊ व थकाऊ भाषण नहीं देते हैं। सीधे मुद्दे पर बोलेंगे। उन्होंने मैदान में सर्वप्रथम बेरोजगारों से हाथ उठवाया और कहा यह बेरोजगारी बिहार के सीएम और केंद्र के पीएम को नहीं दिखती है। वे मंगलवार को खिरमा में राजद प्रत्याशी अब्दुलबारी सिद्दिकी के पक्ष में आयोजित जनसभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले 15 सालों से बिहार में एनडीए की सरकार है। नीतीश कुमार ने कुल 60 बड़े घोटाले किए हैं और इसमें कुल 30 हजार करोड़ की लूट हुई है।बिहार की शिक्षा स्वास्थ्य और सिंचाई की व्यवस्था पूरी तरह चौपट हो गई है। अस्पतालों में सांप,छुछुन्दर,सांढ़ और सूअर दिखते हैं। अस्पतालों के आईसीयू बेकार पड़ी है।नीतीश कुमार पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि बाढ़ और कोरोना काल में वे कहां थे।बिहार के 18 जिले बाढ़ से घिरे थे और वे कहीं नहीं दिखे।

सवर्णाें से कहा : जातपात से ऊपर हाेकर वाेट डालें

तेजस्वी ने अपने संबोधन में सवर्णों को भी याद किए और कहा जात पात की बात बहुत हो गई।अब जात-पात से ऊपर उठकर मतदान करें।सबसे मिलकर और सहयोग से राज्य की सरकार वे चलाएंगे। उनकी सरकार बनेगी तो पहली कलम से 10 लाख बेरोजगारों को नौकरी देंगे।सभी कांटेक्ट नौकरी को पक्की करेंगे,जीविका,आंगनबाड़ी सेविका, सहायिका,आशा कार्यकर्ताओं का मानदेय दोगुना करेंगे, वृद्धा पेंशन 400 से बढ़ाकर 1000 कर देंगे। राजद जिलाध्यक्ष राम नरेश यादव की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित सभा को नजरे आलम, संतोष पासवान, इकबाल अंसारी, भोला सहनी, ओमप्रकाश खेड़िया, प्रो मोहसीन, प्रदीप कुमार साहू, बदरे आलम, प्रो शहजाद मंजर, राजकिशोर यादव, फतेह अहमद, रामचन्द्र साहु, जकी अहमद, नारायण जी झा, मो. नूरैन, आफताब आलम, साहिल अब्बासी आदि ने सम्बोधित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें