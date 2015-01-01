पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:केवटी में 60 लाेगाें के बीच कंबल का किया वितरण शिविर में लाेगाें ने किया रक्तदान, मिला प्रमाणपत्र

केवटी12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केवटी प्रखंड के कन्हैया घाट स्थित शिव मंदिर परिसर में कार्यक्रम का किया गया आयोजन

मंगलवार को जन जागृति मंच सामाजिक संस्था कदमटोली की ओर से गांव के कन्हैया घाट स्थित शिव मंदिर परिसर में भव्य समारोह आयोजित कर पंचायत भर के चयनित असहाय, गरीब, दिव्यांग कुल 60 लोगों के बीच कंबल वितरण एवं स्वेच्छा से रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन किया गया।

बीडीओ महताब अंसारी ने कहा कि मंच के महासचिव अजय कुमार राय का प्रयास सचमुच सराहनीय है। सीओ अजीत कुमार झा ने मंच के क्रियाकलापों की प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि हम तो चाहेंगे कि इस तरह की संस्था प्रखंड की सभी पंचायतों में हो। उन्होंने रक्तदान को उत्तम दान कहा और लोगों को स्वेच्छा से रक्तदान करने को प्रेरित किया। उन्होंने 18 साल से 49 साल तक के लोगों को रक्तदान करने की सलाह देते हुए कहा इससे हजारों लोगों की जान बचाई जा सकती है। डीएमसीएच से डॉ. अमर कुमार गुप्ता के नेतृत्व में टेक्नीशियन रामचन्द्र रजक, सहायक रामबालक यादव सहित तीन सदस्यीय टीम आयी है।

जहां अनिल यादव, अमोल कुमार राय, मनजीत कुमार राय, कामेश्वर यादव सहित एक दर्जन लोगों ने स्वेच्छा से रक्तदान किया। रक्तदान करने वालों को प्रमाण पत्र दिया गया। इसके पूर्व मंच के उपाध्यक्ष विजय कुमार राय व अन्य पदधारकों ने आगत अतिथियों को शॉल और बुके देकर सम्मानित किया। मौके पर नंदकिशोर यादव, राम मूर्ति यादव, स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक दीपक कुमार, कनीय अभियंता दिनेश कुमार, राज नारायण मिश्रा, देवेंद्र यादव, प्रभु नारायण यादव, फिरोज आलम आदि मौजूद थे।

बुलेट सेना के सदस्यों ने बांटा कंबल
मानव सेवक बुलेट सेना ने मंगलवार को दरभंगा म्यूजियम के पास गरीब व लाचार लोगों के कम्बल का वितरण किया। बुलेट सेना के राकेश झा की अध्यक्षता में ठंड से ठिठुर रहे करीब एक सौ जरूरतमंद लोगों को कम्बल दिया गया। जिसकी जानकारी देते हुए बुलेट सेना के सदस्य अनुराग मिश्रा ने कहा कि पिछले दिनों स्टेशन पर भी गरीब व लाचार लोगों के बीच रात में कम्बल का वितरण किया गया था। आने वाले दिनों में भी इसी तरह के कार्यक्रम चलाई जाएगी। मौके पर हीरा गुप्ता, आशीष मिश्रा, आदित्य तिवारी, विपिन यादव, मुकेश महाराज, देवेंद्र कुमार, नीरज ठाकुर आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें