घायल:दो वाहनों की हुई टक्कर में आठ लोग हुए घायल

केवटी3 घंटे पहले
  • ऑटो चालक रामबाबू यादव गंभीर रूप से जख्मी

दरभंगा केवटी जयनगर पथ एनएच 527 बी के दड़िमा चौक पर दो वाहनों की आमने-सामने की टक्कर में 8 लोग बुरी तरह घायल हो गए। घटना शाम करीब 7 बजे की है। जानकारी के अनुसार पिकअप बीआर 06 जी 8992 दरभंगा की ओर से आ रही थी कि दड़िमा चौक पर रहिका का की ओर से आ रही ऑटो में जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। बीआर 06 पीबी 4594 नं कि इस ऑटो में रोड निर्माण कार्य से जुड़े सभी मजदूर मधुबनी जिला के परसौनी में काम कर रहे सड़क निर्माण कार्य से घर ननौरा लौट रहे थे।

ऑटो चालक व सभी मजदूर ननौरा के रहने वाले बताए गए हैं। ऑटो चालक रामबाबू यादव सर्वाधिक घायल हैं। घायलों में पलटू महतो 50 वर्ष, मनोज सदाय 25 वर्ष,सोनू दास 20 वर्ष,सज्जन 22 वर्ष,आनन्द 30 वर्ष,रामबाबू यादव 25 वर्ष,अजय 20 वर्ष,अर्जुन 50 वर्ष शामिल हैं। घटना की सूचना पर केवटी थानाध्यक्ष शिव कुमार यादव घटनास्थल पहुंचकर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त दोनों वाहनों को जब्त कर थाना ले गए। सभी घायलों को सीएचसी भर्ती कराया। जहां घायलों की चिंताजनक हालत देखकर डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें डीएमसीएच रेफर कर दिया।

