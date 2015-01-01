पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ का पर्व:सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम में बच्चाें ने एक से बढ़कर एक प्रस्तुति दी, लोगों ने प्रतिभा की सराहना की

खजौली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन करते बीडीओ व अन्य।
  • पदाधिकारियों, जनप्रतिनिधियों व गणमान्य लोगों को पाग, दोपट्टा व मिथिला पेंटिंग देकर सम्मानित किया गया

शनिवार को प्रखंड क्षेत्र के गोबरौरा गांव में लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ के उपलक्ष्य में ग्राम विकास यादव संगठन, गोबरौरा द्वारा सम्मान समारोह सह सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। आयोजित सम्मान सह सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम के दौरान प्रखंड स्तरीय पुलिस व प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारियों, जनप्रतिनिधियों, गांव तथा प्रखंड के गणमान्य लोगों को संगठन द्वारा पाग, दोपट्टा व मिथिला पेंटिंग देकर सम्मानित किया गया।

वहीं कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता संस्था के अध्यक्ष बहरु यादव ने की जबकि शिक्षक दिन दयाल के द्वारा संचालन किया गया। वहीं कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत विधिवत रूप से प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी मनीष कुमार, सीओ मनीष कुमार, प्रखंड प्रमुख कुमारी ऊषा और थानाध्यक्ष उमेश कुमार पासवान ने संयुक्त रूप से फीता काटकर किया।

आयोजित सम्मान समारोह सह सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम के दौरान गांव के नन्हे-मुन्ने बालक व बालिकाओं ने सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम की शानदार प्रस्तुति की। छोटे-छोटे बच्चों की एकल व सामूहिक मनमोहक प्रस्तुति ने उपस्थित लोगों की खूब तालियां बटोरी। सम्मान समारोह में उपस्थित लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए बीडीओ मनीष कुमार ने कहा कि गांव के बच्चों में भी असीम प्रतिभा छिपी होती है। उन्होंने संस्था द्वारा की जा रही गांव की साफ-सफाई सहित अन्य सामाजिक सरोकार से जुड़े कार्यों के लिए खूब सराहना की।

वहीं प्रमुख कुमारी ऊषा ने कहा कि गांव के विकास से ही राष्ट्र का विकास होगा। गांव के विकास के बिना राष्ट्र के विकास की कल्पना करना दिन में ही सपना देखने जैसा है। ग्राम विकास संगठन गांव के विकास को लेकर जो काम कर रहा है, वह स्वागतयोग्य है। सीओ मनीष कुमार ने भी संगठन के कार्यों की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि संगठन नई पीढ़ियों में संस्कृति की अलख जगा रहा है।

समारोह को थानाध्यक्ष उमेश पासवान, बीडीओ मनीष कुमार,सीओ मनीष कुमार,शिक्षक राम उदगार यादव, संगठन के सचिव रामबाबू यादव, अध्यक्ष बहरु यादव, कोषाध्यक्ष देव कुमार, शिक्षक सतीश कुमार, श्रवण कुमार ठाकुर, सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षक विश्वनाथ जायसवाल, फकीर चंद्र चौधरी, शिक्षक अनिरुद्ध महतो, शिक्षक सतीश कुमार, अनिल यादव, देवेंद्र यादव, सुनील कुमार यादव सहित अन्य लोगों ने भी संबोधित किया।

