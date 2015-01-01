पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बधाई:मंत्री बनने पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने शीला मंडल को दी बधाई

खुटौना5 घंटे पहले
घोघरडीहा|फुलपरास से नवनिर्वाचित विधायक शीला मंडल को जदयू कोटे से मंत्री बनाए जाने की खबर पर जदयू कार्यकर्ताओं ने खुशी व्यक्त की है। जदयू नेता सह नगर पंचायत के मुख्य पार्षद श्रवण कुमार ठाकुर और प्रखंड अध्यक्ष धर्मेन्द्र कुमार मंडल ने क्षेत्र की जनता की ओर से विकास पुरुष मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के प्रति आभार प्रकट करते हुए शीला मंडल को बधाई दी है। स्वर्णकार समाज न्यास के संरक्षक सह घोघरडीहा नगर जदयू व्यवसायिक प्रकोष्ठ के अध्यक्ष ई. अमर ठाकुर ने पार्टी की प्रतिष्ठा बढ़ाने और फुलपरास विधानसभा क्षेत्र के विकास को और गति देने के लिए शुभकामनाएं व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि मंत्री शीला मंडल को भी बधाई दी।

बधाई देने वालों में युवा जदयू के प्रखंड अध्यक्ष मंगनु सिंह, वरिष्ठ जदयू नेता डॉ. शिवकुमार यादव, फूलदेव यादव, जिला पार्षद सह महिला जदयू जिलाध्यक्ष विक्रमशीला देवी, पूर्व सरपंच काशीनाथ चौधरी, वार्ड पार्षद शंकर झा, नगर भाजपा अध्यक्ष अरुण कुमार उर्फ गणेश, जिला भाजयुमो उपाध्यक्ष रजनीश झा, भाजपा अतिपिछड़ा मोर्चा के प्रदेश सचिव बच्चा बाबू कामत, मंडल अध्यक्ष विनोद कामत शामिल हैं।

नीतीश के सातवीं बार सीएम बनने पर जश्न का माहौल

प्रखंड क्षेत्र में नीतीश कुमार के फिर सीएम बनने से एनडीए में ख़ुशी की लहर दौड़ गई। जदयू जिला उपाध्यक्ष डॉ. पीतांबर साह ने साधुवाद देते हुए कहा कि सबका साथ सबका विकास एनडीए का मूल मंत्र है। उन्होंने कहा विकास पुरुष नीतीश कुमार ने सातवीं बार मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ ग्रहण कर एक नया कीर्तिमान स्थापित की है जो कि स्वर्णिम अक्षरों में लिखा जाएगा।

