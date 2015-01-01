पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धन्यवाद यात्रा:नवनिर्वाचित विधायक ने प्रखंड क्षेत्र में निकाली धन्यवाद यात्रा

खुटौना3 घंटे पहले
लौकहा विधानसभा चुनाव में जीत हासिल करने के बाद नवनिर्वाचित विधायक भारत भूषण मंडल ने धन्यवाद यात्रा कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने प्रखंड के एकहत्था, बघाकुसमार, राजपुर, भजनाहा सहित दर्जनों पंचायतों में यात्रा की। इस क्रम में उन्होंने पंचायत के जनता जनार्दन से मिलकर मिथिलांचल के महापर्व छठ पर्व को शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से संपन्न करने पर बधाई दी। इस अवसर पर समर्थकों ने नवनिर्वाचित विधायक को माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया। इस दौरान विधायक ने अपने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ मंदिर में दर्शन कर भगवान का आशीर्वाद लिया। वहीं पंचायत में जगह-जगह पर जाकर उन्होंने लोगों से मिलकर शुक्रिया अदा करते हुए कहा कि आपके इस प्यार और जन सहयोग को कभी भुलाया नहीं जा सकता है।

नवनिर्वाचित विधायक ने भावुक होते हुए लोगों से कहा कि आपने एक विधायक नहीं, बल्कि एक बेटा और भाई को चुना है। वहीं, मिंटू शाहजाड़ा ने कहा कि आपने जिस तरह विधानसभा चुनाव में एक कार्यकर्ता को मौका दिया है, यह कार्यकर्ता आपके हर सुख-दुःख में साथ रहेगा। साथ ही हर मौके पर कंधा से कंधा मिलाकर चलेगा। धन्यवाद यात्रा में प्रो. श्रवण मंडल, माकपा नेता उमेश घोष, मो. इस्लाम सहित कई समर्थक शामिल थे।

