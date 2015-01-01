पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अलर्ट मोड पर पुलिस:तीसरे चरण के मतदान काे लेकर अलर्ट मोड पर पुलिस

खुटौना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शनिवार को होने वाले तीसरे चरण के मतदान को लेकर स्थानीय थाना, एसएसबी व थाना क्षेत्र के पुलिस बल ने विभिन्न इलाके में फ्लैग मार्च किया। मार्च का नेतृत्व खुटौना थानाध्यक्ष संतोष कुमार कर रहे थे। इस दौरान लौकहा-40 विधानसभा क्षेत्र के सभी इलाके में भयमुक्त चुनाव संपन्न कराने और अपनी उपस्थिति का भरोसा दिलाकर लोगों से मतदान करने की अपील की गई। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि जिला प्रशासन भयमुक्त चुनाव कराने को लेकर प्रतिबद्ध है। विधानसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर संवेदनशील और कमजोर वर्ग के इलाके में पुलिस द्वारा लगातार एरिया डोमिनेशन किया जा रहा है। पुलिस अधीक्षक व जिला प्रशासन के सहयोग से जिले में दो चरणों का मतदान शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से संपन्न करवाया गया। अंतिम चरण का चुनाव भी शांतिपूर्ण रूप से करवाना उद्देश्य है।

हरलाखी विस क्षेत्र में 2,90, 646 वोटर्स मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे

हरलाखी| तीसरे चरण में होने वाले मतदान को लेकर प्रशासन द्वारा पूरी तैयारी कर ली गई है। आज होने वाले मतदान को लेकर संबंधित कर्मियों को ईवीएम व अन्य सामग्री देकर बूथों पर भेजा गया है। सभी बूथों पर मतदानकर्मियों के साथ पर्याप्त मात्रा में पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई है। डीसीएलआर सह आरओ शिवकुमार पंडित ने बताया कि शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में चुनाव संपन्न कराने को लेकर प्रशासन सतर्क है। सभी बूथों पर विशेष रूप से पुलिस बलों के साथ बीएसएफ के जवानों को भी लगाया गया है। विधानसभा सीट के लिए 2 लाख 90 हजार 646 मतदाता मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। इनमें 1 लाख 52 हजार 317 पुरुष और एक लाख 38 हजार 309 महिलाएं शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें