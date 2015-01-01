पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उत्सुकता:बाबूबरही विस सीट के बारे में लाेगाें में दिखी ज्यादा उत्सुकता

लदनियांएक घंटा पहले
मंगलवार काे जैसे ही सुबह 8 बजे विधानसभा चुनाव के मतों की गिनती शुरू हुई, हर कोई टीवी, इंटरनेट या फिर मोबाइल से अपने-अपने प्रत्याशी के मतों की जानकारी लेने में जुट गए। इसी कारण मुख्यालय से लेकर गांव की सड़कों पर सन्नाटा रहा। देर शाम तक सभी की सांसें थमी रहीं। युवाओं के लिए टीवी की बजाय मोबाइल ज्यादा सुविधाजनक रहा। चुनाव आयोग की वेबसाइट को सभी चेक करते देखे गए। मिनट दर मिनट हो रहे अपडेट के कारण इन्हें जानकारी जुटाने में परेशानी नहीं आई। क्षेत्र में राज्य के साथ-साथ खासतौर पर बाबूबरही विधानसभा की सीट पर सबकी नजरें थी। मतों की गिनती तो जिला मुख्यालय में सभी 10 सीट के लिए भी हो रही थी लेकिन हॉट सीट बाबूबरही पर सबसे ज्यादा नजर थी। यहां मीणा कुमारी और उमाकांत यादव के बीच सीधा मुकाबला था।

