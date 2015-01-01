पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गिरफ्तारी:बूथ पर हुए बवाल और आगजनी के मामले में मुख्य आरोपी गिरफ्तार

लदनियांएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बाबूबरही विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 7 नवंबर को चुनाव के दिन लदनिया थाना क्षेत्र के विशनपुर गांव स्थित बूथ-60 पर हुए बवाल के मुख्य आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। चुनाव की समाप्ति के बाद शाम में मतदान केंद्र पर उपद्रव, पत्थरबाजी और केंद्रीय पुलिस बल के द्वारा उपयोग में लाए गए वाहन को आग लगा दी गई थी। साथ ही, शांति व्यवस्था को भंग करने, सरकारी कार्य में बाधा डालने समेत अन्य आरोप में लदनियां थाना क्षेत्र के मुख्य आरोपी रामशीष यादव समेत अब तक सात लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया हैं। इस मामले में बुधवार को भी लदनियां थाना क्षेत्र के विशनपुर निवासी मुख्य आरोपी रामशीष यादव, चिकनोटवा निवासी वीरेंद्र यादव, राम कुमार यादव और राकेश कुमार यादव को गिरफ्तार किया गया।

इससे पूर्व ललन यादव, राम बाबू यादव, प्रदीप यादव को गिरफ्तार कर घटना के दूसरे दिन ही न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया था। जयनगर अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी कार्यलय में एएसपी डाॅ. शौर्य सुमन ने बताया कि घटना के आरोपी समेत कुल सात आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। एएसपी डा. शौर्य सुमन के नेतृत्व में लदनिया थानाध्यक्ष संतोष सिंह समेत अन्य पुलिस पदाधिकारी और जवान शामिल हैं। सभी की गिरफ्तारी वैज्ञानिक अनुसंधान और मोबाइल टावर लोकेशन के आधार पर हुई हैं। मुख्य आरोपी रामशीष यादव की गिरफ्तारी मधुबनी कोर्ट के आस-पास चाय की दुकान पर से हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें