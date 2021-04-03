पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:पत्नी के साथ लोन लेने गए थे भाजपा नेता टैंकर ने पीछे से बाइक में मारी ठोकर, मौत

लौरिया42 मिनट पहले
  • एनएच-727 पर लौरिया-बेतिया मार्ग में आराध्या होंडा शो-रूम के सामने हुई दुर्घटना

एनएच-727 के लौरिया-बेतिया मार्ग में लौरिया स्थित आराध्या होंडा शो-रूम के सामने एक तेज गति टैंकर की चपेट में आने से पूर्व पैक्स अध्यक्ष सह भाजपा के विस्तारक रामनगर की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं, साथ में बाइक पर सवार उनकी पत्नी लालसा देवी और एक अन्य महिला घायल हो गई। मृतक की पहचान बथुवड़िया थाना क्षेत्र के वृति बथुवड़िया के पूर्व पैक्स अध्यक्ष व भाजपा के विस्तारक 50 वर्षीय लालबाबू शर्मा के रूप में हुई है। लालसा देवी का स्थानीय अस्पताल में प्रारंभिक इलाज के बाद डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया। इसके बाद आक्रोशित लोगों ने एनएच को जाम कर दिया। स्थानीय प्रशासन के अथक प्रयास और आश्वासन पर करीब चार घंटे बाद जाम हटवाया जा सका। थानाध्यक्ष राजीव कुमार रजक ने बताया कि लाश को पोस्टमार्टम में भेजा है । जाम हटवा दिया गया है, टैंकर जब्त कर आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। बताया गया कि लालबाबू शर्मा गुरुवार को अपने पत्नी के साथ बाइक पर लौरिया में एक प्राइवेट बैंक भारत फाइनेंस में लोन उठाने के लिए आए थे।

टैंकर चालक गाड़ी छोड़कर फरार

वे बेतिया मार्ग में होंडा शो-रूम और हीरो शो-रूम के बीच में जैसे ही अपनी बाइक को रोककर दाएं बगल में भारत बैंक के लिए घूमना चाहा, उसी समय एक टैंकर तेज गति से पीछे से आकर ठोकर मार दी और कुचलते हुए फरार हो गया। जिसे बाइक एजेंसी वालों ने पीछा कर बसवरिया चौक के पास पकड़ लिया। वहीं, चालक गाड़ी छोड़कर फरार हो गया। लेकिन खलासी को लोगों ने पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया।

एसपी को बुलाने की जिद पर अड़े हुए थे लोग

पूर्व पैक्स अध्यक्ष के टैंकर से ठोकर लगकर मरने से बौखलाई जनता ने एनएच- 727 मार्ग को अवरुद्ध कर दिया। करीब 4 घंटे से अधिक देर तक सड़क जाम रहा। सूचना के बाद लौरिया सीओ संजय कुमार सिंहा, थानाध्यक्ष राजीव कुमार रजक, साठी थानाध्यक्ष राजू कुमार मिश्र, शनिचरी थानाध्यक्ष आदि सड़क जाम कर रहे आक्रोशितों को समझाते रहे। सीओ सिन्हा ने जाम कर रहे लोगों को आश्वासन दिया कि मृतक के परिवार को सरकारी सहायता दी जाएगी। जबकि मृतक के परिजन व जाम में शामिल लोग एसपी को बुलाने की जिद पर अड़े हुए थे। इधर, सीओ और थानाध्यक्ष ने लोगों को समझाकर जाम खत्म करवाया।

