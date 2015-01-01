पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्यक्रम:एनडीए ने अच्छी सड़कें, शिक्षा, मेडिकल कॉलेज, घर और बिजली दी : जेपी नड्डा

लौरिया2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष ने लौरिया के सहजैंन स्टेडियम और नरकटियागंज में की सभा

विरोधियों के पास विकास का कोई मुद्दा नहीं है। वह बिहार की जनता को गुमराह करने का काम कर रही है। इस बात को प्रदेश की जनता ने समझ लिया है और फिर से एनडीए गठबंधन को भारी बहुमत से जीताकर नीतीश कुमार को सीएम बनाने का काम कर रही है। पूरे बिहार में एनडीए की लहर चल रही है। उक्त बातें भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने बुधवार को लौरिया के सहजैंन के स्टेडियम में एक चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कही। उन्होंने तेजस्वी यादव पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि वे चुनाव जीतने पर 10 लाख युवकों को रोजगार देने की बातें करते हैं, लेकिन उस समय तेजस्वी कहां थे, जब 25 लाख लोग पलायन कर रहे थे। राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री नड्डा ने कहा कि एनडीए की सरकार ने बिहार की जनता को अच्छी सड़कें, शिक्षा, मेडिकल कॉलेज, घर-बिजली आदि देने का काम की है और जंगलराज से मुक्ति दिलाने का काम भी की है। उन्होंने श्रोताओं से अपील की कि आप सब एनडीए के सांसद प्रत्याशी सुनील कुमार को और लौरिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र से विनय बिहारी को जिताने की बात कही। वहीं भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल ने कहा कि बेतिया में जो मेडिकल अस्पताल बन रहा है, वह जेपी नड्डा की ही देन है। राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता राजीव प्रताप रूढ़ी ने कहा कि बिहार में पूर्ण बहुमत के साथ एनडीए सरकार बनेगी और सीएम नीतीश होंगे। राज्यसभा सांसद सतीशचंद्र दूबे ने कहा कि यह मोदी और नीतीश सरकार की ही देन है कि सड़कें इतनी अच्छी बनी है कि अब वाल्मीकिनगर की दूरी 3 घंटे की बजाय 50 मिनट लगता है।

वाल्मीकि व्याघ्र से भटके बाघ सोनपुर पहुंच जा रहे हैं। विनय विहारी ने भी कहा कि केहू के बहकावा में नइखे आवेके बा। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल ने किया तो वहीं संचालन जिलाध्यक्ष दीपेंद्र सराफ ने किया। अन्य वक्ताओं में सांसद प्रत्याशी सुनील कुमार, पूर्व विधायक प्रदीप सिंह, जदयू के जिलाध्यक्ष शत्रुघ्न कुशवाहा, बगहा चीनी मिल के एमडी दीपक यादव, मुरली मनोहर पाण्डेय आदि ने भी चुनावी सभा को संबोधित किया।
नरकटियागंज में किया रोड-शो, बोले- बिहार में नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में चल रही है सुशासन की सरकार

नरकटियागंज| भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने कहा है कि नरकटियागंज सहित संपूर्ण बिहार में एनडीए के पक्ष में लहर चल रही है। बिहार की जनता जंगलराज के युवराज को कतई स्वीकार नहीं करेगी। नरकटियागंज की जनता प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में केंद्र की एनडीए सरकार और बिहार में नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में चल रही सुशासन की सरकार के काम के आधार पर वोट करेगी। वे बुधवार को नरकटियागंज में यहां से भाजपा के प्रत्याशी रश्मि वर्मा के पक्ष में रोड-शो कर रहे थे। जेपी नड्डा एवं राजीव प्रताप रूढ़ी बुधवार को हेलीकॉप्टर से 3 बजे नरकटियागंज के चीनी मिल स्थित हजारी में उतरे।

वहां से दोनों भाजपा प्रत्याशी के साथ रोड-शो किया। रोड शो चीनी मिल से निकलकर अस्पताल रोड, नागेंद्र तिवारी चौक, शिवगंज चौक, भगवती रोड, आर्य समाज रोड होते हुए पून: हाई स्कूल पर समापन किया गया। सतीश चन्द्र दूबे, रश्मि वर्मा, सुनील कुमार, हरिशंकर प्रसाद, कृष्णा प्रसाद देवीलाल, अर्जुन सोनी, अभिजीत आनंद, अर्जून भारतीय, बबलू सर्राफ, राधेश्याम तिवारी, अरविंद मणी तिवारी, अनिल कुमार समेत सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ता शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें