हंगामा:टोल टैक्स काउंटर पर गन्ना ट्रांसपोर्टरों और टोल टैक्स कर्मियों के बीच हंगामा

लौरियाएक घंटा पहले
  • टैक्स की राशि अदायगी को लेकर हुई भिड़ंत, अधिकारियों के हस्तक्षेप से माने

लौरिया - बगहा एनएच 727 बिसुनपुरवा गांव के पास स्थित टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों व टोलकर्मियों के बीच मंगलवार को टोल टैक्स की राशि देने को लेकर काफी हंगामा हुआ। ट्रॉलियों पर गन्ना लादकर रामनगर चीनी मिल में ले जा रहे किसानों का कहना था कि गन्ना लदी गाड़ियों का टोल फ्री होता है। हम सब रसीद नहीं कटाएंगे, जबकि टोल टैक्स कर्मियों का कहना था कि हम बिना टोल लिए आपकी गाड़ियों को बढ़ने नहीं देंगे। इस पर गन्ना किसान अपनी गाड़ियों को सड़क किनारे खड़ा करके विरोध प्रदर्शन करने लगे।

टोलकर्मी संतोष सिंह ने बताया की टोल प्लाजा पर सभी वाहनों के चालान कटते हैं। सभी का रेट र्निधारित है। गन्ना ट्रांसपोर्टर को भी बता दिया गया है नियम संगत चालान काटे जाते हैं ऐसा कोई प्रावधान नही है, जिसमे गाड़ी फ्री में जाय। टोल टैक्स नियम से लगते हैं। गन्ना वाले ट्रॉलियों का टैक्स फ्री नहीं किया जाता है। वहीं ट्रांसपोर्टरों ने कहा कि हम सब गाड़ी सड़क किनारे ही रखेंगे। मौके पर नरकटियागंज एसडीएम साहिला हीर, एसडीपीओ कुंदन कुमार, सीओ संजय कुमार, बीडीओ अजीत कुमार प्रसाद, व थानाध्यक्ष राजीव कुमार रजक की पहल पर वार्ता हुई। टोल टैक्स मैनेजर संतोष सिंह ने बताया कि किसानों व गन्ना ट्रांसपोर्टरों द्वारा जो भी मांग है, इस संबंध में टोल प्लाजा के मालिक से वार्ता कर वरीय पदाधिकारी को जानकारी कर सार्वजनिक कर दिया जाएगा।

घंटो बाद मामला को शांत किया गया। साथ ही किसानों में भोला यादव, बबलु शुक्ला, अंबीका यादव, मोहन प्रसाद, सत्येन्द्र पटेल, पंडीत यादव, छबीला यादव, महंत पटेल, मुन्ना पटेल, उमाकांत सिंह, जावेद अहमद, रामानुज राव, सहित अन्य उपस्थित रहे। इधर थानाध्यक्ष राजीव कुमार रजक दल बल के साथ स्थल पर पहुंचकर किसानों के ट्रॉलियों का जाम हटवाया और टोल टैक्स कर्मियों से कहा कि सही जानकारी ऊपर से प्राप्त कर हमें सूचित करें।

