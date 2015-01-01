पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीएम ने दिया था निर्देश:बीडीओ ने दवा की उपलब्धता, डॉक्टरों की उपस्थिति अाैर टीकाकरण के बारे में विस्तार से ली जानकारी

मधवापुर41 मिनट पहले
  • सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का भाैतिक निरीक्षण कर दिए आवश्यक निर्देश

जिला पदाधिकारी डॉ. एन रामचंद्र देवरे के निर्देशानुसार बीडीओ वैभव कुमार ने मुख्यालय स्थित सामुदायिक स्वास्थ केंद्र का बिंदुवार भौतिक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान में उन्होंने सीएचसी सहित प्रखंड क्षेत्र में कितने अतिरिक्त प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, स्वास्थ्य उप केंद्र हैं, वहां की क्या भौतिक स्थिति है और कौन से चिकित्सक एवं स्वास्थ्यकर्मी पदस्थापित हैं, सूची के अनुसार कौन-कौन सी दवाएं उपलब्ध है और कितनी दवा अनुपलब्ध है, इसकी सूक्ष्मता से जांच कर जानकारी हासिल की।

इसके साथ ही प्रयोगशाला में किन-किन बीमारियों की जांच की जाती है, स्नेक बाइट व एंटी रैबीज वैक्सीन, जेई सहित अन्य टीकाकरण, आउटडोर में प्रतिदिन रोगियों के आगमन की स्थिति आदि की जांच की। जांच के बाद बीडीओ वैभव कुमार ने बताया कि सीएचसी के अलावे प्रखंड अंतर्गत कुल तीन अतिरिक्त प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र वासुकी, बलवा व विसनपुर में 11 हेल्थ सब सेंटर हैं। इनके संचालन के लिए चार एमबीबीएस चिकित्सक, तीन आयुष चिकित्सक, आरबीएसके के दो चिकित्सक, दो फार्मासिस्ट, 16 एएनएम, पांच जीएनएम और पांच ममता कार्यरत हैं। बीडीओ कुमार ने बताया कि 12 जे 14 दिसंबर तक आउटडोर में आए कुल 85 रोगियों को दवा दी गई है जबकि बीते 13 दिनों में 39 प्रसव व 52 मरीजों का बंध्याकरण किया गया है।

