संक्रमण फैलने की थी आशंका:प्रमुखता से खबर प्रकाशित हाेने के बाद हरकत में आया स्वास्थ्य महकमा

मधवापुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीसरे दिन बूथों से हटाया गया ग्लव्स और मतदान पर्ची कर्मियों की लापरवाही से संक्रमण फैलने की थी आशंका

संपन्न विधान सभा चुनाव के दौरान मतदाताओं से लिए गए मतदाता पर्ची एवं उपयोग के लिए दिए गए ग्लव्स का कलेक्शन शनिवार को प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित आदर्श बूथ संख्या 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 एवं 7 क से इसके लिए निर्धारित वाहन एवं प्रतिनियुक्त कर्मियों द्वारा नहीं किया गया। इन बूथों पर तैनात मतदान कर्मियों ने भी इस वेस्टेज कचड़े को कार्टून सहित वहीं छोड़ दिया। जिसे, बाद में मोहल्ले के बच्चों ने खेलने के दौरान पूरे स्कूल परिसर में फेंक कर विखेड़ दिया।

दूसरे दिन रविवार की सुबह स्कूल सह बूथ परिसर में छींटे गए इन कचड़ों पर जब दैनिक भास्कर प्रतिनिधि की नजर पड़ी तो वो चौंक गए कि जिस वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण की रोक थाम के लिए चुनाव आयोग ने वेस्टेज कचड़े प्रबंधन की हर प्रखंड में व्यवस्था की थी। वह उपयोग किए गए ग्लव्स और मतदाता पर्ची तो स्कूल परिसर में ही विखड़ा हुआ है। इतना ही नहीं इन खतरनाक कचड़ों के बीच मोहल्ले के नामसझ बच्चे मस्ती में खेल रहे थे। जिससे, उन इलाकों में कोरोना के खतरे बढ़ने की संभावना तेज हो गई है।  दैनिक भास्कर ने जब अपने 9 नवंबर के अंक में पृष्ठ संख्या चार पर इस खबर को प्रमुखता से “चुनाव संपन्न होने के बाद बूथों पर ही फेंक दिया ग्लव्स व मतदाता पर्ची “ शीर्षक से खबर प्रकाशित किया तो सिविल सर्जन डॉ सुनील कुमार झा ने संज्ञान में लेते हुए तत्काल सीएचसी प्रभारी सह प्रखंड नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉ कामेश्वर महतो से स्थिति की जानकारी ली और इन कचड़ों को उठवाने का निर्देश दिया। जिसपर स्वास्थ महकमा हड़कत में आया और तत्काल मेडिकल टीम गठित कर एंबुलेंस से सफाई कर्मियों को भेज कर बूथों से वेस्टेज कचड़ा उठवाया ।

इस टीम में डॉ. मनोज कुमार, बीसीएम धीरज कुमार एवं दो महिला सफाई कर्मी शामिल थे। हालांकि, आदर्श बूथों का कचड़ा सीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ. महतो ने अपनी मौजूदगी में रविवार को ही जलाकर नष्ट करता दिया था। डॉ. महतो सहित स्थानीय लोगों ने इसके लिए दैनिक भास्कर की जमकर सराहना की है । ग्रामीणों ने कहा है कि दैनिक भास्कर सिर्फ समाचार पत्र ही नहीं है। बल्कि, कोरोना जैसे महामारी फैलने से बचाने एवं जन समस्या समाधान की उपयुक्त जड़िया है।

