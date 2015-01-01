पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुआल के टाल में लगाई आग:गढ़ी टोल में घर में लगी आग, कपड़े, फर्नीचर व पुआल जलकर हुए राख

मधवापुर10 मिनट पहले
  • माेहल्ले के लाेगाें ने काफी मशक्कत के बाद अाग पर पाया काबू

थाना क्षेत्र के वासुकी बिहारी उत्तरी पंचायत के गढ़ी टोल स्थित बिनोद सिंह के दरवाजे पर रखे पुआल के टाल में बीती रात किसी अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने दुश्मनी से आग लगा दी। इसके कारण गृहस्वामी का फूस का घर, धान, फर्नीचर सहित हजारों रुपए मूल्य की संपत्ति जलकर खाक हो गई।

हालांकि बाद में मोहल्ले के लोगों ने आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश की लेकिन तब तक पुआल सहित सबकुछ जलकर राख हो गया था। इस घटना में एक फूस का घर, उसमें रखी 15 बोरी धान, फर्नीचर, कपड़े व हजारों रुपए मूल्य के पुआल जल गए। इस घटना की गृहस्वामी सिंह सहित गांव के लोगों ने कड़ी निंदा की है।

समय रहते यदि लोग इसपर काबू नहीं पाते तो और अधिक क्षति होने की संभावना थी। इस संबंध में पीड़ित ने बताया कि घटना की सूचना पुलिस व अंचल प्रशासन को दी जा रही है। लेकिन इस तरह की परिपाटी समाज को गलत दिशा में जाने का संकेत दे रहा है। मौके पर रामकुमार पासवान, दिनेश पासवान, सीताराम पासवान सहित दर्जनों लोग मौजूद थे।

