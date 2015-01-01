पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चाेरी:कमरे का ताला तोड़कर जेवरात व बर्तन की चाेरी

मधवापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • पुलिस ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर जांच की

एक सप्ताह के अंदर स्थानीय थाना से महज एक किमी की दूरी पर स्थित रामपुर गांव के एक ही मोहल्ले में बंद घर का ताला तोड़कर चोरी की घटना को अंजाम देने की दूसरी घटना घटी है। रामपुर गांव के रमण कुमार झा के घर के पांच बंद कमरे का ताला तोड़कर अज्ञात चोरों ने लाखों रुपए मूल्य के जेवरात, बर्तन, कपड़े व अन्य सामग्रियों की चोरी कर ली है। इसकी जानकारी परिवार के सदस्यों को तब हुई जब मंगलवार की सुबह अहमदाबाद से इस घर की एक नई नवेली वधू आई। घटना की सूचना स्थानीय थाना को दी गई है। थानाध्यक्ष गया सिंह की मतगणना में ड्यूटी रहने की वजह से उनके निर्देश पर एसआई उग्रसेन पासवान घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और स्थिति का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने कहा कि शिकायत करने पर इस मामले में उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी। चोराें को गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा।

