ये कैसा विकास है:आजादी के सात दशक बाद भी बूथ संख्या-45 पर पहुंचने के लिए नहीं बनाया जा सका आरसीसी पुल

मधवापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 10 पंचायताें के लोग जान जोखिम में डालकर जर्जर पुल से हाेकर गुजरने काे विवश हैं

विधायक और सांसद बदले लेकिन आजादी के 74 साल बाद भी तीन नदियों के संगम तट पर अवस्थित प्रखंड अंतर्गत साहर उत्तरी पंचायत के वार्ड संख्या एक अखरहरघाट गांव की तस्वीर नहीं बदली है। कई बदहाल मुख्य व ग्रामीण सड़कें अाैर पुल-पुलिया विभिन्न विकास योजनाओं से बनाए गए हैं। लेकिन रामजानकी पथ के नाम से मशहूर साहर उत्तरी पंचायत के अखरहरघाट गांव के समीप ब्रिटिशशासन कालीन लकड़ी पुल काे हटाकर आरसीसी पुल नहीं बनाया जा सका। यह गांव टापू की तरह तीन दिशा में अधवारा समूह की नदियों से घिरा है। इसी तट पर राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय भी है जहां- बूथ संख्या 45 है। हर चुनाव में मतदान कर्मी और मतदाता इसी पुल को पैदल पार कर लोकतंत्र के महापर्व काे संपन्न कराने जाते हैं। प्रखंड की 10 पंचायत की हजारों जनता बाढ़ व सुखाड़ में इसी सड़क से प्रखंड मुख्यालय आती-जाती है।

मांग काे पूरा करने में दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखा रहे हैं जनप्रतिनिधि
इलाके के लोग जान जोखिम में डालकर सफर करने को विवश हैं। प्रशासनिक अधिकारी और जनप्रतिनिधि पुल निर्माण को लेकर मूकदर्शक बने हैं। चुनाव के समय प्रशासनिक हलके में बूथ पर मतदान सामग्री और कर्मी पहुंचाने को लेकर हायतौबा मचती है और पुनः सबको ठंडे बस्ते में डाल दिया जाता है। पीएम सड़क याेजना से पुल के दोनों किनारे पक्की सड़क बनी लेकिन सड़क से गुजरने वाले पुल से कैसे पार उतरेंगे, इसकी चिंता किसो को नहीं है।

