कार्रवाई:तालाब की जमीन काे अतिक्रमित कर बना दिया आलीशान मकान, प्रशासन नहीं कर रहा कार्रवाई

मधवापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • सीओ ने कहा- अतिक्रमण करने वाले लाेगाें के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी

अंचल प्रशासन के नाक के नीचे मुख्यालय सहित प्रखंड क्षेत्र में इन दिनों भूमि पर अतिक्रमण करने की बाढ़ आ गई है। अतिक्रमण की चपेट में कई प्रमुख व छोटे-बड़े सरकारी सैरात, मुख्य व ग्रामीण सड़कें, देव स्थल, शिक्षण संस्थान, अस्पताल व कई सरकारी भूमि हैं। मुख्यालय पंचायत अंतर्गत जिस पुजेगरी पोखरा के भिंडा पर मधवापुर राजस्व हल्का कर्मचारी का आवास सह कार्यालय है और पंचायत भवन है, उसी पुजेगरी पोखरा को अंचल प्रशासन के नाक के नीचे एक साधन संपन्न विशेष नेपाली परिवार के सदस्यों द्वारा दिन दहाड़े भरकर कई आलीशान मकान व मार्केटिंग कांप्लेक्स बना लिए गए हैं। स्थानीय नागरिकों द्वारा अनवरत अंचल व थाना प्रशासन को इसकी लिखित और मौखिक सूचना दी जाती रही है।

सब इस विषय को गंभीरता से लेने का आश्वासन तो जरूर देते हैं लेकिन किसी ने इसे रोकने की कोशिश नहीं की। यह अंचल व थाना प्रशासन के मिलीभगत को दर्शाता है। वहीं, राज्य सरकार पर्यावरण संरक्षण के लिए पेड़-पौधे लगाने, जल संचय के लिए जल जीवन हरियाली का नारा देते हुए सरकारी एवं गैर सरकारी जलाशयों के निर्माण अाैर उड़ाही पर जोड़ दे रही है। दूसरी अाेर सरकार को स्कूल, हॉस्पिटल, नल जल योजना के लिए बोरिंग, सामुदायिक भवन भूमिहीनों को बासगीत पर्चा देने सहित अन्य कार्यों के लिए सरकारी जमीन खोजने से भी नहीं मिल रही है। के लिए कोई सरकारी या निजी भूमि नहीं उपलब्ध करा सके। वहीं, सीओ राम कुमार पासवान ने बताया कि राजस्व कर्मचारी को भेजकर मामले की जांच कराते हैं। अतिक्रमणकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

