पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मुस्तैद:147 मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाता करेंगे वोटिंग, सुरक्षा को लेकर पुलिस मुस्तैद

मधवापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

तीसरे चरण का चुनाव शनिवार को पूर्वाह्न 7 से अपराह्न पांच बजे तक होगा। इसके लिए सभी प्रशासनिक तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। 31-हरलाखी विधान सभा क्षेत्र अंतर्गत प्रखंड के 147 मतदान केंद्रों पर कुल एक लाख, एक हजार, 761 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे जिसमें 53354 पुरुष, 48406 महिला व एक थर्ड जेंडर के मतदाता शामिल हैं। भयमुक्त वातावरण में मतदाता निर्भीक होकर निष्पक्ष मतदान कर सकें, इसके लिए सभी बूथों पर पर्याप्त संख्या में अर्धसैनिक बल के जवान तैनात किए गए हैं।

इसके साथ ही सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर देर शाम तक पोलिंग पार्टी, ईवीएम मशीन व वीवीपैट पहुंचा दी गई है। एआरओ सह बीडीओ वैभव कुमार ने बताया कि कोविड-19 को देखते हुए आयोग के आदेशानुसार जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह जिला पदाधिकारी द्वारा सभी बूथों पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग और सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था की गई है। कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों को पहले ही पीपीई कीट उपलब्ध करानी है। लेकिन सौभाग्य है कि इस प्रखंड अंतर्गत एक भी मतदाता कोरोना पॉजिटिव नहीं है। उन्होंने बताया कि चुनाव की पूर्व संध्या पर मधवापुर थानाध्यक्ष गया सिंह और साहरघाट थानाध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र पासवान के नेतृत्व में संपूर्ण प्रखंड क्षेत्र में अर्धसैनिक बल के जवानों द्वारा फ्लैग मार्च किया गया और लोगों से निडर होकर वोट डालने की अपील की गई। े

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें