पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चयन:प्री-आरडी परेड कैंप के लिए 12 प्रतिभागियों का चयन

मधेपुरा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुरुवार को चयनित स्वयंसेवकों की सूची जारी करतीं प्रोवीसी व अन्य।
  • राज्यस्तरीय चयन के लिए छह-छह छात्र-छात्राओं के नामाें की अनुशंसा, आगरा में होने वाले शिविर में लेंगे भाग

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड शिविर में भाग लेने के लिए राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना के स्वयंसेवकों के चयन शिविर का आयोजन विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में किया गया। चयन शिविर में विश्वविद्यालय अंतर्गत 17 महाविद्यालयों के कुल 49 राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना स्वयंसेवकों ने भाग लिया। चयन समिति द्वारा माह नवंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह में आगरा (उत्तर प्रदेश) में आयोजित होने वाले शिविर के लिए इन स्वयंसेवकों का चयन वरीयताक्रमानुसार किया गया है। इसके साथ ही राज्यस्तरीय चयन के लिए अनुशंसा की गई है। इसमें 6-6 छात्र-छात्राओं का चयन किया गया है। चयनित छात्रों में विकास कुमार, स्नातक प्रथम खंड, एएलवाई काॅलेज त्रिवेणीगंज सुपौल, हरिओम कुमार स्नातक द्वितीय खंड यूवीके काॅलेज कड़ामा, अमित कुमार स्नातक प्रथम खंड केपी काॅलेज मुरलीगंज, शांतनु यदुवंशी, स्नातकोत्तर प्रथम सेमेस्टर स्नातकोत्तर इकाई बीएनएमयू, प्रभु कुमार, स्नातक प्रथम खंड एमएलटी काॅलेज सहरसा एवं सोनू कुमार, स्नातक प्रथम खंड टीपी काॅलेज मधेपुरा के नाम शामिल हैं। छात्राओं में लीली लूशन टोपो स्नातक प्रथम खंड एमएलटी काॅलेज सहरसा, निगम कुमारी स्नातक प्रथम खंड आरजेएम काॅलेज सहरसा, कोमल कुमारी स्नातक प्रथम खंड एमएचएम काॅलेज सोनवर्षा, शाहिन स्नातक प्रथम खंड केपी काॅलेज मुरलीगंज, अंकिता कुमारी स्नातक प्रथम खंड आरजेएम काॅलेज सहरसा एवं कामिनी कुमारी स्नातक तृतीय खंड एसएनएस महिला काॅलेज सुपौल का चयन किया गया है। चयन शिविर में चयन समिति के 8 सदस्य उपस्थित थे। इनमें अध्यक्ष सह प्रति कुलपति प्रो. आभा सिंह, कुलसचिव डॉ. कपिल देव प्रसाद सहित अन्य थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें