जीत का जश्न:4 में से 2 एनडीए,2 महागठबंधन

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
मंगलवार की सुबह काउंटिंग के शुरुआती रुझान में महागठबंधन जीत की ओर बढ़ता दिख रहा था। लेकिन सुबह 10 बजे के करीब से महागठबंधन और एनडीए के बीच सीटों का फासला बहुत कम बचा। इस बीच कई बार एनडीए तो कई बार महागठबंधन आगे बढ़ता दिखा। लेकिन शाम में जब चुनाव परिणाम की घोषणा हुई तो जिले में दो सीट एनडीए व दो महागठबंधन को मिली। जीत की घोेषणा के बाद आने के बाद अबीर और गुलाल लगाकर खुशी का इजहार करते कार्यकर्ता।
  • त्रिस्तरीय सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच संपन्न हुई मतगणना, मेटल डिटेक्टर से हो रही थी जांच, मोबाइल पर प्रतिबंध
  • सिंहेश्वर से हारे मंत्री डॉ. रमेश ऋषिदेव आलमनगर और बिहारीगंज विधानसभा में एकजुट रहे एनडीए के कार्यकर्ता
  • राजनीति में धुर विरोधी के रूप में चर्चित राजद के प्रो. चंद्रशेखर के सामने नहीं टिक पाए जाप सुप्रीमो

मधेपुरा जिले की चारों विधानसभा का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया गया। जदयू को जहां एक सीट का नुकसान हुआ, वहीं राजद ने एक सीट की बढ़ोतरी करते हुए दी सीटों पर कब्जा जमाया। इसमें मधेपुरा से अपनी सीट को बचाते हुए प्रो. चंद्रशेखर ने जदयू प्रत्याशी निखिल मंडल को पराजित कर जीत की हैट्रिक लगाए। वहीं सिंहेश्वर विधानसभा से मंत्री डॉ. रमेश ऋषिदेव को जीत का हैट्रिक लगाने से राजद के चंद्रहास चौपाल ने रोक दिया। वे पहली बार चुनाव लड़ रहे थे। जदयू को आलमनगर और बिहारीगंज विधानसभा से मिली जीत से संतोष करना पड़ा। हालांकि शुरुआत के रुझानों में जदयू को सभी सीटों पर बढ़त मिल रही थी। लेकिन दोपहर के बाद मधेपुरा और सिंहेश्वर में जदयू धीरे-धीरे पिछड़ते चला गया। वोटिंग ट्रेंड की बात करें तो तमाम गतिरोधों के बावजूद आलमनगर और बिहारीगंज में एनडीए अपने आधार वोटरों को रोक पाने में सफल हुआ, जबकि मधेपुरा और सिंहेश्वर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में सेंधमारी को नहीं रोक पाए। सुबह आठ बजे काउंटिंग शुरू हुई।

ससुर ने 7वीं बार मारी बाजी दामाद पहली बार में हारे
मधेपुरा | तमाम दावेदारों को दरकिनार कर जदयू ने अपने प्रदेश प्रवक्ता निखिल कुमार मंडल पर भरोसा कर उन्हें मधेपुरा विधानसभा से मैदान में उतारा। दूसरी ओर आलमनगर से उनके ससुर नरेंद्र नारायण यादव सातवीं बार मैदान में थे। नरेंद्र नारायण यादव तो सातवीं बार भी बाजी मार लिए, पर दामाद निखिल मंडल पिछड़ गए। बताया जा रहा निखिल मंडल को मधेपुरा शहर में भी उम्मीद के अनुरूप वोट नहीं मिल पाया। इसके अलावा पप्पू यादव के भी मैदान में खड़ा होने का लाभ नहीं हो पाया।

