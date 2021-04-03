पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:3 फर्जी परीक्षार्थी गिरफ्तार, बंदी के साथ रहे सिपाही की भूमिका की जांच हुई शुरू

मधेपुरा42 मिनट पहले
गुरुवार को टीपी कालेज केंद्र से परीक्षा देकर बाहर निकलते परीक्षार्थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
गुरुवार को टीपी कालेज केंद्र से परीक्षा देकर बाहर निकलते परीक्षार्थी।
  • इटर परीक्षा के पहले ही दिन आरपीएम डिग्री कॉलेज में नकल करते पकड़ा गया था बंदी
  • पुलिस अधीक्षक के आदेश से सदर इंस्पेक्टर कर रहे हैं मामले की जांच

इंटर परीक्षा के पहले ही दिन मंडल कारा से परीक्षा देने आए बंदी के कदाचार के आरोप में निष्कासित किए जाने के मामले में अब सिपाही के खिलाफ भी जांच चल रही है। बताया गया कि मोहम्मद तोजिम किसी मामले में जेल में बंद है। वह इंटर का छात्र है। इस कारण से सोमवार को वह पुलिस अभिरक्षा में इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा देने परीक्षा केंद्र आरपीएम डिग्री कॉलेज पर पहुंचा। लेकिन वहां नकल करते पकड़ा गया। इस मामले में उसके साथ रहे सिपाही के खिलाफ अब जांच चल रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि जब जेल से ही उसके साथ सिपाही की ड्यूटी लगी हुई थी तो फिर किस परिस्थिति में उसके पास नकल के लिए चिट आई। परीक्षा के दौरान भी सिपाही, परीक्षार्थी मो. तोजिम के साथ ही था। इस मामले में एसपी योगेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि इस मामले की जांच चल रही है। सदर इंस्पेक्टर की जांच रिपोर्ट के आधार पर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के चौथे दिन गुरुवार को मधेपुरा में तीन फर्जी परीक्षार्थियों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल दिया गया। गुरुवार को आयोजित दोनों पालियों की परीक्षा में कुल 511 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित पाए गए। मामले की जानकारी देते हुए जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी जगतपति चौधरी ने बताया कि प्रथम पाली में 12241 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित हुए जबकि 277 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। प्रथम पाली के परीक्षा के दौरान सीएम साइंस डिग्री कालेज में दूसरे के स्थान पर परीक्षा दे रहे 3 फर्जी परीक्षार्थी गिरफ्तार किए गए। द्वितीय पाली के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि 8637 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित हुए जबकि 234 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।

जाम को लेकर मुस्तैद रही पुलिस
इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के दौरान पहले दिन से ही लगातार कॉलेज चौक पर भीषण जाम का सामना परीक्षार्थी एवं उनके अभिभावक के साथ-साथ अन्य लोगों को भी करना पड़ रहा था। लगातार तीन दिन के जाम से परेशान परीक्षार्थियों की खबर को दैनिक भास्कर के द्वारा प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया गया था। इसके बाद जिला प्रशासन ने संज्ञान लिया और इंटरमीडिएट के परीक्षा के चौथे दिन गुरुवार को कॉलेज चौक पर पुलिस बल की पर्याप्त तैनाती की गई थी। इस कारण गुरुवार को इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के दौरान जाम नहीं लगा, इसकी वजह से लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली।

बीएनएमयू में पेंशनरों का धरना आज होगा
मधेपुरा| बकाए पेंशन के भुगतान सहित अन्य मांगों को लेकर विवि के पेंशनभोगी शिक्षकेत्तर कर्मचारी शुक्रवार से विवि मुख्यालय में धरना देंगे। यह जानकारी पेंशनर समाज के संयोजक सह पूर्व सीनेटर हीरा कुमार सिंह ने दी। उन्होंने धरना में शामिल होने वाले सभी पेंशनधारकों से आग्रह किया है। कहा कि कोविड-19 के नियमों के पालन करने के लिए मास्क लगाकर धरना स्थल पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने कहा कि हम लोगों की मांगें जायज है। इस मामले में विवि प्रशासन अनदेखी कर रहा है।

बीमार वीक्षकों को बदलने की मांग
इंटर परीक्षा के दौरान सीएम साइंस इंटर कॉलेज केंद्र पर वीक्षण कार्य के लिए 15 कर्मियों की जरूरत है। लेकिन यहां अधिकांश बीमार वीक्षक की ड्यूटी लगा दी गई है। केंद्राधीक्षक प्रदीप कुमार ने डीईओ को पत्र लिखकर कहा है कि अधिकांश वीक्षकों के बीमार रहने के कारण वे नहीं आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में उन्हें कम से कम 15 वीक्षकों की और आवश्यकता है। दूसरी ओर, राधेश्याम प्रमोद सीनियर सेकेंड्री स्कूल में 1 फरवरी को योगदान के बाद से ही शिक्षिका ज्योति बेदी नहीं आ रही हैं। वे बेलहा घाट प्राथमिक विद्यालय की शिक्षिका हैं। मामले की जानकारी यहां के सीएस ने डीईओ को दी है।

