विडंबना:जिले में रोजगार नहीं मिलने पर 30 हजार मजदूर लौटे परदेस, किसानों की बढ़ी चिंता

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
खेत में पककर तैयार धान की फसल।
  • ट्रेन बंद रहने के बाद भी हर रोज बस से दिल्ली और पंजाब जा रहे हैं मजदूर
  • मजदूरों को वोट के बदले सता रही है पेट की चिंता, जिम्मेदार बेपरवाह

चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर एक तरफ जहां प्रशासन वोटों का प्रतिशत बढ़ाने के लिए जागरूकता अभियान चला रहा है, वहीं वोट से अधिक पेट की चिंता से परेशान मजदूर अन्य राज्यों की ओर पलायन कर रहे हैं। आलम यह है कि पिछले चार माह में जिले के विभिन्न प्रखंडों से लगभग 30 हजार से अधिक मजदूरों का पलायन हो चुका है जो प्रत्याशी तथा किसानों के लिए भी चिंता का विषय है। प्रत्याशियों की माने तो हर रोज लगभग 275 से अधिक मजदूरों के पलायन होने से वोटांे के प्रतिशत पर इसका असर पड़ेगा। वहीं किसानों की माने तो धान की फसल पक कर तैयार है। मजदूरों के पलायन होने से इसका प्रतिकूल असर कटनी पर पड़ेगा। नतीजतन खेतों में दस प्रतिशत से अधिक फसल बर्बाद हो जाएगी। किसान रामपुकार साह, हीरालाल महतो, सुभाष महतो व प्रमोद महतो सहित अन्य ने जिला प्रशासन से मांग किया है कि किसी तरह मजदूरों के पलायन को रोका जाए, अन्यथा किसानों को लाखों की क्षति उठानी पड़ सकती है। जिले के जीवछपुर निवासी मजदूर सागर साह का कहना है कि वोट से परिवार को भोजन नहीं मिल जाएगा। जब वे पंजाब जाकर खेतों में धान की कटाई करेंगे तो मजदूरी के रूप में मिलने वाले रुपए से उसके परिवार को भोजन मिलेगा। वोट लेकर नेता तो अपने परिवार के भरण-पोषण का इंतजाम कर लेते हैं। उन्हें जनता से क्या लेना। सात माह में नहीं मिला कोई काम : बस स्टैंड पर लगी बस से दिल्ली जा रहे मरूवाहा निवासी फागू पासवान ने बताया कि वह दिल्ली में राजमिस्त्री का काम करते हैं। सात माह पूर्व घर आए। लेकिन अभी तक कोई रोजगार नहीं मिलने के कारण परिवार के सामने भुखमरी की समस्या पैदा हो गई है। लाचार होकर दिल्ली जा रहा हूं। श्रीपुर निवासी संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि यहां मनरेगा पर दलाल हावी है। इस हालत में यहां जरूरतमंद मजदूरों को मजदूरी मिलने के बजाए मुर्दों के नाम पर रुपए की निकासी की जा रही है। जानकारी के बाद भी प्रशासन द्वारा कार्रवाई के नाम पर केवल खानापूर्ति की जा रही है।

सरकारी अनाज से नहीं चल सकता है परिवार
बस स्टैंड पर बस का इंतजार कर रहे पिठाही निवासी रतन साह ने बताया कि सरकार की तरफ से मिलने वाले अनाज से बस पेट भर सकता है किंतु परिवार नहीं चल सकता। इसके लिए अन्य राज्यों में जाना हम मजदूरों की विवशता के साथ-साथ आवश्यकता है।

जिले से रोजाना 250 मजदूर जा रहे हैं बाहर
दिल्ली तथा अन्य राज्यों से आई बस से लगभग 250 मजदूर हर रोज अन्य राज्यों की ओर पलायन कर रहे हैं। ट्रेन नहीं चलने के कारण मालिक द्वारा भेजी गई बसों से जाना मजदूरों की लाचारी है। लिहाजा करोड़ों खर्च कर सरकार ने जिन मजदूरों को कोरोना काल में घर लाई थे वे एक-एक कर परदेस जा रहे हैं।
सत्येंद्र सिंह, स्टैंड क्लर्क

मतदान के लिए लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है
अधिकांश प्रवासी मजदूरों को वोटर बना दिया गया है। स्वीप कोषांग के द्वारा लगातार मतदाताओं को मतदान के लिए जागरूक किया जा रहा है। मजदूर अपने वोट की ताकत को पहचाने बगैर परदेस जा रहे हैं तो वे इस महापर्व से वंचित रह जाएंगे।
पवन कुमाार, जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी, मधेपुरा

वीडियो

