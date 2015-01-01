पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

असुरक्षित थाना:सदर थाने सेे हाजत की खिड़की तोड़कर 4 बाइक लुटेरे फरार, संतरी को नहीं चला पता

मधेपुरा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सदर थाने के हाजत की टूटी हुई खिड़की, जिससे भागे चारों बाइक लुटेरे।
  • भास्कर सवाल : गिरफ्तार आरोपी को संभाल नहीं पा रही पुलिस तो आम लोगों की रक्षा कैसे होगी ?

सदर थाने से बीते एक साल के दौरान हिरासत में लिए गए पांच कैदी भागने मेंं सफल रहे हैं। हालांकि पूर्व में फरार एक कैदी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर फिर भेज दिया था। वहीं शनिवार की शाम करीब 5.45 बजे सदर थाने के हाजत की खिड़की तोड़कर चार बाइक लुटेरे फरार हो गए। आश्चर्यजनक तथ्य यह है कि गिरफ्तार बाइक लुटेरे सदर थाना क्षेत्र के गढ़िया निवासी सुरेश यादव का पुत्र चंद्र कुमार, घैलाढ़ ओपी के पिपराही वार्ड संख्या-6 निवासी सुमरथ यादव का पुत्र रौशन कुमार, भर्राही ओपी क्षेत्र के राजपुर वार्ड संख्या-14 निवासी राजकिशोर यादव का पुत्र मनीष कुमार तथा सदर थाना के जयपालपटटी निवासी ललन यादव का पुत्र राजू कुमार को सदर पुलिस तथा कमांडो ने गिरफ्तार कर पूछताछ के लिए थाने के दूसरी मंजिल पर बने हाजत में बंद किया था। निगरानी के लिए संतरी मंजीत कुमार को तैनात किया गया था। फिर भी हाजत की खिड़की तोड़कर चारों लुटेरे फरार हो गए। निगरानी कर रहे संतरी को इसका पता जब तक लगता तब तक सभी अपराधी दो मंजिला छत से कूद कर भाग गए। घटना को लेकर जहां चारों लुटेरों पर हाजत से फरार होने का केस दर्ज किया जाएगा वहीं संतरी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए वरीय पदाधिकारी को सूचना दी गई है। सूचना मिलने के बाद सदर एसडीपीओ अजय नारायण यादव मौके पर पहुंच कर जांच- पड़ताल करते हुए फरार लुटेरों को शीघ्र गिरफ्तार करने का निर्देश सदर थानाध्यक्ष को दिए।

10 दिसंबर को हुई थी बाइक की चोरी
जानकारी के अनुसार 10 दिसंबर को जिला मुख्यालय के आजाद नगर निवासी शंभू यादव की बाइक चोरी हो गयी थी। चोरी की घटना को लेकर सदर थाना में दिए गए आवेदन के आलोक में केस दर्ज कर पुलिस कार्रवाई शुरु कर दी थी। इस दौरान शक के आधार पर चारों अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। पूछताछ के दौरान अपराधियों के निशानदेही पर घैलाढ़ थाना क्षेत्र से लूटी गई एक बाइक भी बरामद की गई थी। अन्य बाइक चोरी मामले में पूछताछ के बाद पुलिस उसे जेल भेजने वाली थी, किंतु इसी बीच चारों अपराधी हाजत की खिड़की तोड़कर फरार हो गए।

अपराधियों की बातों में आकर चौकीदार ने खोल दी थी हाथ में लगी हथकड़ी
सूत्रों की माने तो अपराधियों की देखरेख के लिए अंदर तथा बाहर तीन चौकीदार को लगाया गया था। इसी बीच उसमें से दो चौकीदार को पदाधिकारियों ने निजी काम से बाजार भेज दिया। बचे एक चौकीदार को अपराधियों ने कहा कि उसे भोजन करना है, लिहाजा हथकड़ी खोल दें। अपराधियों की बातों में आकर चौकीदार हथकड़ी खोल दी और नीचे से परिजनों द्वारा लाया गया भोजन उसे दिया। भोजन करने के बाद अपराधियों ने बर्तन देने के लिए चौकीदार को नीचे भेजा और हाजत की कुंडी अंदर से लगा ली। जब तक चौकीदार बर्तन देकर आता तब तक अपराधी खिड़की का रॉड तोड़कर फरार हो गए। जब चौकीदार ने देखा के अंदर से कुंडी बंद है तो उसे शक हुआ और इसकी जानकारी थाने में मौजूद पदाधिकारियों को दी। तब सीढ़ी लगाकर हाजत की खुली खिड़की से देखा गया तो पता चला कि सभी अपराधी फरार हो गए हैं। इसके बाद जानकारी होते ही पुलिस महकमे में हड़कंप मच गया।

एक साल पूर्व रंगदारी मामले का एक आरोपी भी हुआ था सदर थाने से फरार

बता दें कि एक साल पूर्व सहरसा जिले के सोनवर्षा थाना निवासी निलेश कुमार को कोचिंग संचालक से रंगदारी मांगने समेत अन्य मामलों में गिरफ्तार किया गया था। गिरफ्तारी के बाद जब उसे चौकीदार कोर्ट में पेश करने के लिए ले जा रहे थे तो वह चौकीदार को धक्का मारकर भाग गया। इस मामले में चौकीदार को निलंबित कर दिया गया था। लेकिन कमांडो हेड विपिन कुमार ने छह माह के अंदर निलेश को फिर गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया था।

आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी जारी है
हाजत से फरार चारों अपराधियों के खिलाफ एक और प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। वरीय पदाधिकारियों को इसकी सूचना दे दी गई है।
- सुरेश प्रसाद सिंह, सदर थानाध्यक्ष, मधेपुरा

जांच रिपोर्ट मिलने पर संतरी पर होगी कार्रवाई
सदर थानाध्यक्ष को निर्देश दिया गया है कि छापेमारी कर आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करें। वहीं सदर एसडीपीओ मामले की जांच कर संतरी के लापरवाही की जानकारी देंगे। रिपोर्ट पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
योगेंद्र कुमार, एसपी, मधेपुरा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें