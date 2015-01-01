पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:प्री-आरडी परेड कैंप को 4 स्वयंसेवक का राज्य टीम में चयन

मधेपुरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कुलपति के साथ खड़े प्री-आरडी परेड कैंप के चयनित स्वयंसेवक।
  • चयनित स्वयंसेवकों काे विवि परिसर में दिया प्रशिक्षण, कुलपति ने हरी झंडी दिखा टीम को किया रवाना

आगामी 25 नवंबर से चार दिसंबर तक डाॅ. बीआर अंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय में आयोजित पूर्व गणतंत्र दिवस परेड शिविर में बीएनएमयू के चार स्वयंसेवक भाग लेंगे। इनमें एएलवाई काॅलेज त्रिवेणीगंज के विकास कुमार, यूवीके काॅलेज कड़ामा के हरिओम कुमार और एमएलटी काॅलेज सहरसा की लीली लूशन टोपो एवं आरजेएम काॅलेज सहरसा की निगम कुमारी शामिल हैं। इन स्वयंसेवकों को रविवार को मार्गदर्शन एवं प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। तदुपरांत कुलपति प्रोफेसर डॉ. आरकेपी रमण ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर टीम को रवाना किया। कुलपति ने सभी प्रतिभागियों को शुभकामनाएं दीं और कहा कि वे अपने आचरण एवं प्रदर्शन से विश्वविद्यालय का नाम रौशन करें।

कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए निर्धारित एसओपी का किया जाएगा पालन :डाॅ. कपिलदेव प्रसाद
कुलसचिव डाॅ. कपिलदेव प्रसाद ने बताया कि शिविर में कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए निर्धारित सभी दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन किया जाएगा। सभी प्रतिभागी कोविड-19 का निगेटिव प्रमाण-पत्र साथ ले जा रहे हैं। सभी प्रतिभागियों को परेड के लिए सफेद ट्रैकसूट एवं परेड के लिए काला लेदर जूता-मोजा विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा प्रदान किया गया है। प्रतिभागी अपने साथ दैनिक उपयोग के सभी आवश्यक सामान, हल्का बिस्तर, गर्म ऊनी कपड़े, लाक सहित बैग, पानी की बोतल साथ रखेंगे। सभी प्रतिभागी सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों के लिए आवश्यक पोशाक, वाद्ययंत्र, कैसेट-सीडी इत्यादि साथ ले जाएंगे। प्रतिभागियों को यात्रा खर्च दिया जाएगा। एनएसएस समन्वयक डाॅ. अभय कुमार ने बताया कि विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा 12 स्वयंसेवकों का चयन कर वरीयताक्रमानुसार राज्य स्तरीय चयन के लिए इनके नामों की अनुशंसा की गई थी। इसके लिए गत 11 नवंबर को विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में चयन शिविर का आयोजन किया गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें