कार्रवाई:इंटर परीक्षा में 5 परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • प्रथम पाली में टीपी काॅलेज से कदाचार के आरोप में दो छात्रों पर हुई कार्रवाई

जिले के 38 केंद्रों पर मंगलवार को दूसरे दिन भी इंटर की परीक्षा हुई। मंगलवार को प्रथम पाली की परीक्षा में 5 परीक्षार्थी को कदाचार के आरोप निष्कासित किया गया। दोनों पालियों में 526 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित पाए गए। डीईओ जगतपति चौधरी ने बताया कि प्रथम पाली में 9942 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित हुए, जबकि 178 अनुपस्थित रहे। प्रथम पाली मेंे टीपी काॅलेज में कदाचार के आरोप में दो परीक्षार्थी को निष्कासित किया गया। वहीं मनोहर दुर्गा हाईस्कूल सिंहेश्वर से एक और नेशनल डीएबी पब्लिक स्कूल उदाकिशुनगंज से दो परीक्षार्थी को कदाचार के आरोप में निष्कासित किया गया। द्वितीय पाली में 12377 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित हुए, जबकि 348 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। ग्वालपाड़ा के मधूराम मध्य विद्यालय में प्रथम पाली में एक व द्वितीय पाली में 4 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।

नकल करते एक परीक्षार्थी धराया
सिंहेश्वर | प्रखंड क्षेत्र अंतर्गत 4 केंद्र पर इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा दूसरे दिन शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से संपन्न हुई। इस दौरान नकल करने के आरोप में एसडीओ नीरज कुमार ने एक छात्र गौरव कुमार को निष्कासित कर दिया। जानकारी के अनुसार मनोहर दुर्गा उच्च विद्यालय में प्रथम पाली में 260 छात्रों में 5 अनुपस्थित रहे। जबकि एक छात्र को निष्कासित कर दिया गया। दूसरी पाली में 193 छात्रों में 186 छात्रों ने परीक्षा दी। वहीं 7 छात्र अनुपस्थित रहे। प्रोजेक्ट बालिका उच्च विद्यालय में पहली पाली में 198 छात्रों में 194 छात्र उपस्थित रहे, जबकि 4 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। दूसरी पाली में 246 परीक्षार्थी में 230 ने परीक्षा दी, जबकि 16 छात्र अनुपस्थित रहे। बीएस कॉलेज में प्रथम पाली में 638 छात्र में 624 छात्र ने परीक्षा दी। जबकि 14 छात्र अनुपस्थित रहे। दूसरी पाली में 438 छात्रों में 419 ने परीक्षा दी, जबकि 19 अनुपस्थित रहे। वहीं ग्रीन फील्ड स्कूल में पहली पाली में 737 छात्रों में 726 छात्रों ने परीक्षा दी, जबकि 11 छात्र अनुपस्थित रहे।

