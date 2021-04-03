पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीएनएमयु:रिजल्ट जारी नहीं होने से 50 हजार छात्र प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं से वंचित

मधेपुरा41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्नातक सत्र पार्ट-थ्री 2017-20 की परीक्षा जनवरी के प्रथम सप्ताह में हुई थी

बीएन मंडल विश्ववद्यालय का सत्र लेट ही होते जा रहा है। इसका खमियाजा कोसी और पूर्णिया प्रमंडल के लगभग 50 हजार छात्र-छात्राओं को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। स्नातक पार्ट थ्री (सत्र 2017-20) का रिजल्ट घोषित नहीं होने से मधेपुरा, सहरसा, सुपौल, पूर्णिया, अररिया, कटिहार, किशनगंज जिले के छात्र-छात्राएं प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं से वंचित हो रहे हैं। विवि प्रशासन कई वर्षों से सत्र नियमित करने का दावा करता रहा है। इस दौरान कई कुलपति भी बदल गए। लेकिन अभी तक सत्र नियमित नहीं हो पाया है। जानकार बताते हैं कि स्नातक पार्ट थ्री की परीक्षा अप्रैल माह में हो जानी चाहिए थी। जुलाई तक इस सत्र का रिजल्ट भी घोषित हो जाना चाहिए था। पहले तो कोरोना के कारण परीक्षा में छह माह का विलंब हुआ और अब रिजल्ट प्रकाशित होने में देर हो रही है। अब छात्रों को रिजल्ट प्रकाशन के बारे में सही जानकारी नहीं मिल रही है। छात्रों ने बताया कि अब तक स्नातक पार्ट थ्री के प्रायोगिक परीक्षा की तिथि भी घोषित नहीं की गई है। इसके कारण रिजल्ट में अभी और देरी होने की संभावना है। हालांकि उत्तरपुस्तिकाओं का मूल्यांकन कार्य लगभग एक सप्ताह पूर्व संपन्न हो गया है।
ग्रेजुएट कंबाइंड लेवल परीक्षा का फॉर्म नहीं भर सके छात्र
टीपी कॉलेज के परीक्षार्थी सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि जनवरी में ग्रेजुएट कंबाइंड लेबल (सीजीएल) की प्रतियोगी परीक्षा के लिए परीक्षा फार्म भी नहीं भर सके। इसकी मुख्य वजह स्नातक पार्ट थ्री का रिजल्ट नहीं होना है। सीजीएल के लिए आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 31 जनवरी थी। वहीं टीपी कॉलेज के छात्र विवेक कुमार ने बताया कि एक तो सरकारी नौकरी के लिए वैकेंसी कम आ रही है। अबर वैकेंसी आई भी तो उनलोगों के पास स्नातक का रिजल्ट नहीं होने से परीक्षा फार्म भरने से वंचित रह गए। पीएस कॉलेज के छात्र सोनू कुमार ने बताया कि यदि समय पर परीक्षा एवं रिजल्ट का प्रकाशन हो जाता है तो एसबीआई क्लर्क एवं आइबी की परीक्षा का फॉर्म हम लोग भर देते।

दूसरे विवि में नामांकन लेने से भी वंचित, एक साल और छात्रों को करना होगा इंतजार
बीएचयू, पीयू सहित अन्य विश्वविद्यालयों में पीजी में नामांकन लेने के लिए आस लगाए बैठे बीएनएमयू के छात्र-छात्राओं को अब एक साल और इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। इस बार यहां के छात्र-छात्राएं दूसरे विश्वविद्यालय में नामांकन नहीं करा पाएंगे। इसकी मुख्य वजह स्नातक पार्ट थर्ड का परीक्षाफल विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा समय पर घोषित नहीं करना है। पीजी का सत्र विश्वविद्यालय में लगभग दो वर्ष पीछे चल रहा है। विदित हो कि विश्वविद्यालय का नया सत्र एक जुलाई से शुरू हो जाता है। पहले तो कोरोना के कारण सत्र प्रभावित हुआ लेकिन अब रिजल्ट के कारण सत्र प्रभावित होता दिख रहा है। हालांकि इसे दुरुस्त करने का कार्य परीक्षा विभाग के द्वारा किया जा रहा है।

अबतक प्रायोगिक परीक्षा की तिथि नहीं की गई है घोषित
जनवरी के प्रथम सप्ताह में बीएनएमयू के स्नातक पार्ट थ्री की परीक्षा संपन्न हुई है। 15 जनवरी से उत्तरपुस्तिकाओं के मूल्यांकन का कार्य शुरू हुआ, जो एक सप्ताह पहले ही पूरा हो चुका है। लेकिन अब तक प्रायोगिक परीक्षा की तिथि घोषित नहीं की गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि अब इंटर और मैट्रिक परीक्षा के बाद ही प्रायोगिक परीक्षा होगी। ज्ञात हो कि इंटर की परीक्षा 13 फरवरी तक चलेगी। जबकि मैट्रिक की परीक्षा 17 से 21 फरवरी तक होगी। ऐसे में रिजल्ट जारी होने में एक माह से भी अधिक का समय लगने की संभावना है।

मैट्रिक-इंटर के बाद होगी प्रायोगिक परीक्षा
स्नातक पार्ट-थ्री के रिजल्ट प्रकाशन में अभी और समय लगेगा। उत्तरपुस्तिकाओं का मूल्यांकन कार्य पूरा हो चुका है। इंटर और मैट्रिक परीक्षा के बाद प्रायोगिक परीक्षा होगी। इसके बाद रिजल्ट का प्रकाशन होगा।
डॉ. नवीन कुमार,परीक्षा नियंत्रक

