मांग:वर्षों से बिना वेतन काम कर रहे संबद्ध डिग्री कॉलेजकर्मी

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • सम्बद्ध डिग्री कॉलेजों के अंगीभूतीकरण को ले महासंघ ने केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री को लिखा पत्र

बिहार राज्य संबद्ध डिग्री कॉलेज शिक्षक-शिक्षकेत्तर कर्मचारी महासंघ के बीएनएमयू इकाई अध्यक्ष प्रो. अरविंद कुमार यादव ने केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री को पत्र लिखकर बिहार में वित्तरहित संबद्ध डिग्री महाविद्यालय के अंगीभूतीकरण या वेतनमान आधारित घाटानुदान लागू करने की मांग की है। पत्र में कहा गया है कि बिहार में 30-35 वर्षों से भी अधिक समय से बिना वेतन के सेवा दे रहे हैं। बिहार सरकार द्वारा वित्त रहित समाप्त कर परीक्षाफल के आधार पर अनुदान देने का 2008 में निर्णय लिया गया। 2008 से 2011 तक अनुदान भी निर्गत किया गया तथा 8 वर्षों का अनुदान अभी भी बांकी है। वित्त रहित शिक्षा नीति का कागजी एवं काल्पनिक समाप्त, परीक्षाफल आधारित अनुदान देना भी असफल रहा। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार में 1986 के बाद अभी तक महाविद्यालय का अंगीभूतीकरण नहीं हुआ है। जबकि वित्तरहित संबद्ध डिग्री महाविद्यालयों में कुछ नैक से मान्यता प्राप्त तथा यूजीसी से 2 एफ से भी मान्यता प्राप्त महाविद्यालय है। सरकार द्वारा चयन समिति के माध्यम से शिक्षकों का सेवा सामंजन भी करवाया गया।

8 वर्षों के बकाए अनुदान की राशि का एकमुश्त हो भुगतान
प्रो. अरविंद ने कहा कि अब यदि संबद्ध डिग्री महाविद्यालयों को बिहार सरकार द्वारा अंगीभूतीकरण या वेतनमान आधारित घाटानुदान करवा दिया जाता है तो महाविद्यालय एवं उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों के लिए बहुत बड़ी उपलब्धि होगी। उन्होंने मांग किया कि वित्तरहित सम्बद्ध डिग्री महाविद्यालयों का अंगीभूतीकरण या कम से कम वेतनमान आधारित घाटानुदान करने के लिए बिहार सरकार को आवश्यक निर्देश दिया जाए। वित्तरहित सम्बद्ध डिग्री महाविद्यालयों के समस्या के स्थायी समाधान के लिए समता के समान काम, समान वेतन लागू करवाया जाए।

डॉ. मेहता मिलनसार व्यक्ति थे : डॉ. मधेपुरी

मधेपुरा | बीएन मंडल विवि के अभिषद सदस्य रह चुके डॉ. जयकृष्ण मेहता के निधन पर समाजसेवी साहित्यकार डॉ. भूपेंद्र मधेपुरी ने गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया है। डॉ. मधेपुरी ने कहा कि वे सर्वाधिक मिलनसार और हंसमुख इंसान हीं नहीं बल्कि प्रखर विद्वान, कुशल प्रशासक एवं बिहार राष्ट्रभाषा परिषद सहित दर्जनभर अकादमी, निगम, बोर्ड व परिषद के अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष व निदेशक भी रहे। डॉ. मेहता सरीखे शिक्षाविद् के निधन से शिक्षा जगह को अपूरणीय क्षति हुई है। शोक व्यक्त करनेवालों में पूर्व कुलानुशासक डॉ. शिव सहित अन्य ने शोक व्यक्त किया।

डॉ. स्वर्णमणि बनीं एनएसएस कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी

मधेपुरा | टीपी कॉलेज की राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना को गति प्रदान करने को लेकर महाविद्यालय में इतिहास विभाग की असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर डॉ. स्वर्ण मणि को एनएसएस इकाई-3 का नया कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी नियुक्त किया गया है। मंगलवार को एनएसएस के विश्वविद्यालय समन्वयक डॉ. अभय कुमार ने डॉ. स्वर्ण मणि को इस आशय का पत्र समर्पित किया।

