नामांकन:एमएड में नामांकन के लिए आवेदन 3 तक

मधेपुरा3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

बीएनएमयू विश्वविद्यालय के एमएड (सत्र 2020-22) में नामांकन के लिए अावेदन की तिथि बढ़ा दी गई है। शिक्षाशास्त्र विभाग के प्रोफेसर इंचार्ज डॉ. नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि अब छात्र-छात्राएं 3 दिसंबर तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रवेश परीक्षा का आयोजन 9 दिसंबर को किया जाएगा।

