मेडिकल कॉलेज:15 दिन से गायब डाॅक्टर से पूछा शो-कॉज जवाब मिला-चेस्ट इंफेक्शन से हूं पीड़ित

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुरुवार को मेडिकल कॉलेज के ओपीडी में लगी मरीजों की कतार।
  • कुल मरीजों में 8 फीसदी को लिखा जाता है अल्ट्रासाउंड
  • प्राचार्य ने 24 घंटे के अंदर डॉक्टर को मेडिकल जांच कराने को कहा
  • अल्ट्रासाउंड बंद रहने के कारण मरीजों की बढ़ी परेशानी

जननायक कर्पूरी ठाकुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में पिछले 15 दिन से अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटर बंद है। यहां प्रतिदिन 400-500 मरीजों में छह से आठ फीसदी को अल्ट्रासाउंड कराना होता है। अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटर बंद रहने से मरीजों को काफी दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। स्थिति यह है कि पहले केवल पैथोलॉजी में गोरखधंघा चल रहा था। अब अल्ट्रासाउंड नहीं होने के कारण लोगों को बाहर जाकर गोरखधंधे का शिकार होना पड़ रहा है। विदित हो कि अल्ट्रासाउंड विभाग में दो डॉक्टर कार्यरत हैं। जिसमें एक डॉक्टर गीतांजलि मेटरनिटी लीव पर हैं। उसके बाद सेंटर में मात्र एक ही डॉक्टर शहाबउद्दीन कार्यरत थे। लेकिन उनके भी 15 दिन से गायब रहने के बाद से सेंटर बंद है। इस मामले में जब एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन विभाग को पता चला तो उसने अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटर के डॉक्टर का हाल-चाल जानने के लिए कॉल किया। जिसके बाद जानकारी मिली कि डाॅक्टर चेस्ट इंफेक्शन से पीड़ित हैं, तो प्राचार्य डॉक्टर गौरीशंकर मिश्र ने उस डाॅक्टर से शो-काॅज पूछते हुए 24 घंटे के अंदर सशरीर हाजिर होने का निर्देश दिया है। प्राचार्य का कहना है कि डाॅक्टर अगर बीमार हैं, तो उन्हें लंबी अवधि के लिए इलाज कराने का मौका दिया जाएगा।

प्रत्येक दिन 400-500 मरीजों का होता है इलाज
मेडिकल कॉलेज के ओपीडी में प्रत्येक दिन 400-500 मरीजों का इलाज होता है। इसमें मधेपुरा ही नहीं सहरसा, सुपौल के अलावा अररिया व पूर्णिया तक के मरीज आते हैं। जानकार बताते हैं कि दूर से आने वाले मरीजों की बड़ी उम्मीद होती है कि बेहतर इलाज होगा। लेकिन कभी अल्ट्रासाउंड तो कभी अन्य मशीन के खराब रहने के कारण लोगों को काफी निराशा का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इतना ही नहीं जांच के लिए महत्वपूर्ण पैथोलॉजी में भी सीबीसी व ब्लड शुगर के अलावा अन्य जांच के लिए बाहर पर निर्भर रहना पड़ रहा है। इसके अलावा यहां अब भी डॉक्टरों की कम उपस्थिति चिंताजनक है। आए दिन डॉक्टरों की अनुपस्थिति कम रहने से भी मरीज लौट जाते हैं। इस कारण से मेडिकल कॉलेज की लोकप्रियता बढ़ने के बजाए कम होते जा रही है।

इलाज के लिए अल्ट्रासाउंड बेहतर जांच का विकल्प
अल्ट्रासाउंड आज के समय में डाग्नोसिस का विश्वसनीय माध्यम बन गया है। यही कारण है कि महिला व पेट रोग विशेषज्ञ हर किसी को अल्ट्रासाउंड करवाने की सलाह देते हैं। लेकिन अल्ट्रासाउंड बंद रहने के कारण डाॅक्टर बिना जांच के ही दवा लिखने को मजबूर हैं। एक चिकित्सक ने नाम नहीं लिखने के शर्त पर बताया कि अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटर बंद रहने का मतलब है, मरीजों का औपचारिक इलाज। हम लोग तो इस बारे में कुछ नहीं बोल सकते हैं। लेकिन विकल्प के रूप से कॉलेज को दूसरी व्यवस्था करनी चाहिए।

विभाग से मार्गदर्शन लेने के बाद आगे कुछ किया जाएगा
15 दिन से अनुपस्थित रहने वाले चिकित्सक से शो-कॉज पूछा गया है। अगर चिकित्सक बीमार हैं, तो विभाग से इस मामले में मार्गदर्शन लेने के बाद आगे कुछ किया जाएगा।
डॉ. गौरीशंकर मिश्र, प्राचार्य, जेएनकेटीएमसीएच, मधेपुरा

