वार्ड-8 की घटना:मोबाइल छिनने का विरोध कर रहे युवक पर हमला

मधेपुरा4 घंटे पहले
  • दुकान बंद कर घर जा रहा था

जिला मुख्यालय के वार्ड संख्या-8 में मंगलवार रात लगभग नौ बजे दुकान बंद कर घर जा रहे युवक से मोबाइल छीनने की प्रयास की गयी। लूट का विरोध करने पर युवक पर रड से हमला कर दिया जिसमें उसका सिर फट गया। घटना को लेकर पीड़ित ने सदर थाना में आवेदन दिया है। दुकानदार दिलखुश ने कहा है कि वह दुकान बंद कर घर जा रहा था। मस्जिद से पश्चिम जाने के बाद वहां खड़े वार्ड संख्या-11 निवासी मो. राज ने उसके हाथ से मोबाइल छीनने का प्रयास किया। विरोध करने पर राज ने लोहे की रड से उसके सिर पर हमला कर दिया। जिससे उसका सिर फट गया। घटना की जानकारी पीड़ित ने अपनी मां को दी। मां जब राज के घर पर घटना का कारण पूछने गयी तो वहां मौजूद आरोपी, उसके पिता मो. टेनू तथा उसकी बहन ने पीड़ित के मां के साथ मारपीट और गाली-गलौज की। सदर थानाध्यक्ष सुरेश प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि मामले की छानबीन करायी जा रही है।

