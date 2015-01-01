पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रद्धांजलि:दिवाली पर घर आने वाले थे कैप्टन आशुतोष, आएंगे पर सबकी आंखें रहेंगी नम

घैलाढ़3 घंटे पहले
शहीद कैप्टन को श्रद्धांजलि देते मधेपुरा के निवर्तमान विधायक।
  • शहीद आशुतोष को मधेपुरा के निवर्तमान विधायक प्रो. चंद्रशेखर समेत अन्य ने दी श्रद्धांजलि, नौ माह से जम्मू में थे तैनात
  • मंगलवार को पार्थिव शरीर गांव आने की संभावना

जम्मू कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा जिले के माछिल सेक्टर में आतंकियों के साथ मुठभेड़ में शहीद हुए घैलाढ़ प्रखंड के परमानंदपुर पंचायत के जागीर टोला निवासी शहीद कैप्टन आशुतोष कुमार के घर पर सोमवार को सांत्वना देने के लिए लोगों का तांता लगा लगा रहा। वहां आने वाले हर किसी से शहीद कैप्टन आशुतोष के परिजन यही कह रहे थे कि कहां तो वे दीपावली में खुद आने वाले थे, अब उनका पार्थिव शरीर आएगा। दरअसल सात नवंबर की रात को कैप्टन आशुतोष ने घर पर फोन किया था। उन्होंने मां गीता देवी और छोटी बहन से कहा था कि वह दीपावली पर अपने घर आएंगे। परिवार के साथ दीपावली-छठ की खुशियां मनाएंगे। दरअसल कैप्टन के पद पर प्रमोशन के बाद लगभग नौ माह से उनकी पोस्टिंग जम्मू कश्मीर में ही थी। जहां रविवार की अहले सुबह वे अपने बीएसएफ के 12 जवानों के साथ पेट्रोलिंग पर थे। इसी क्रम में पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी ने देखा कि माछिल सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान की ओर से पांच आतंकी घुसपैठ की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। इसके बाद पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी ने आतंकियों ने ललकारा। कैप्टन आशुतोष अपनी टीम की अगुवाई कर रहे थे। दो आतंकियों को उन्होंने वहीं ढेर कर दिया। लेकिन आगे बढ़ने के क्रम में वे आतंकियों की गोली का शिकार हो गए।

13 साल पूर्व ही सैनिक बनने के सपने को लगा था पंख
कैप्टन आशुतोष के सैनिक बनने के सपने को पंख 13 साल पूर्व ही लग गया था। जब उन्होंने वर्ष 2007 में सैनिक स्कूल में छठी कक्षा में नामांकन के लिए प्रवेश परीक्षा पास किए थे। उनका चयन सैनिक स्कूल भुवनेश्वर के लिए हुआ था। इकलौता बेटा होने के कारण परिवार के लोग आशुतोष के आर्मी ज्वाइन करने को लेकर बहुत उत्साहित नहीं थे, लेकिन सैनिक बनकर देश की सेवा में अपने प्राण न्योछावर करने की ठान चुके जुनूनी आशुतोष ने वर्ष 2014 में एनडीए की परीक्षा पास करते हुए लेफ्टिनेंट के पद पर चयनित हो गए। फिर जून 2020 में कैप्टन के पद पर पदोन्नति पाते हुए 18 मद्रास रेजीमेंट में शामिल होकर 9 माह से माछिल सेक्टर में तैनात थे।

सोमवार को जागीर गांव में दाह-संस्कार स्थल का निरीक्षण करते अधिकारी।
सोमवार को जागीर गांव में दाह-संस्कार स्थल का निरीक्षण करते अधिकारी।

अधिकारियों ने पहुंचकर परिजनों को दी सांत्वना
सोमवार को हर किसी के पांव शहीद कैप्टन आशुतोष के गांव की ओर ही मुड़ जा रहे थे। पहले सीओ चंदन कुमार और परमानंदपुर ओपी प्रभारी झोंटी राम समेत कई ग्रामीण व मधेपुरा के निवर्तमान विधायक प्रो. चंद्रशेखर भी गए। दोपहर बाद सदर एसडीएम नीरज कुमार और एसडीपीओ अजय नारायण यादव ने पहुंचकर परिजनों को सांत्वना दी।

