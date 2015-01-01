पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:घरों पर मनाएं छठ, 60 से अधिक उम्र के वृद्ध और 10 से कम के बच्चे घाट पर जाने से बचें

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंगलवार को छठ घाट की सफाई करते नप के सफाईकर्मी।
  • सरकार की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार छठ पूजा का होगा आयोजन
  • सरकारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार आज वार्ड पार्षदों के साथ होगी बैठक

छठ घाटों की तैयारी में नगर परिषद जुट गया है। मंगलवार को शहर के आधे से अधिक घाटों पर सफाई का काम अंतिम रूप से चला। नप के ईओ ने बताया कि शहर में कुल 25 स्थानों पर छठ पूजा का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। दूसरी ओर राज्य सरकार द्वारा कोरोना के बाबत गाइडलाइन आने के बाद नप हरकत में आ गया है। नप के समक्ष असमंजस की स्थिति पैदा हो गई है। गाइडलाइन में लोगों को घाटों पर जाने के बजाए अपने-अपने घरों में छठ करने के लिए प्रेरित करने काे कहा है। जिसके बाद ईओ प्रवीण कुमार ने कहा कि धार्मिक आस्था से जुड़ा मामला है। बुधवार को सभी वार्ड पार्षदों से इस बाबत चर्चा कर आगे की रणनीति बनाई जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि वैसे हम लोगों ने लगभग सभी घाटों के सफाई कार्य को अंतिम रूप दे दिया है। बुधवार तक घाट की सफाई का कार्य पूरा हो जाएगा। इसके बाद चिह्नित संवेदनशील व अतिसंवेदनशील घाटों पर बैरिकेडिंग का काम किया जाएगा।
मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंस का करें पालन
सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार जिला प्रशासन द्वारा यह सुनिश्चित करने को कहा है कि स्थानीय छठ पूजा समिति, वार्ड पार्षद एवं गणमान्य व्यक्तियों के संपर्क स्थापित कर कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए केंद्र एवं राज्य सरकार द्वारा तय गाइडलाइन पर चर्चा करें। इसके अलावा सरकार का मानना है कि छठ नदियों व तालाब के किनारे होती है। जिसके दौरान दो व्यक्तियों के बीच की दूरी का अनुपालन कठिन है। अधिकारिक रूप से पूजा नहीं करने एवं नदी व तालाबों पर जाने से रोकने की सलाह दी जाए। बावजूद इसके यदि छठ पूजा नदी व तालाब के किनारे होती है तो मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करें। इसके अलावा घाटों पर बैरिकेडिंग, साफ-सफाई व कीटनाशक के छिड़काव के बारे में सूचना दी जाए। गाइडलाइन के अनुसार घाट पर प्रसाद का वितरण नहीं किया जाएगा। छठ पूजा के दौरान 60 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के व्यक्ति एवं 10 वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चे खासकर जो बुखार व अन्य बीमारी से पीड़ित हैं वे वहां जाने सेे बचें। इसके अलावा इस बार किसी भी सूरत में छठ घाटों पर सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन नहीं होगा।

घरों में छठ पूजा ज्यादा बेहतर होगी
कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए इस बार छठ पूजा घाट के बजाए घरों पर मनाएं, तो ज्यादा बेहतर होगी। गाइडलाइन के अनुसार वार्ड पार्षदों के साथ बैठक की जाएगी।
प्रवीण कुमार, ईओ, नगपरिषद, मधेपुरा

सीओ ने छठ घाटों की सुरक्षा को लेकर लिया जायजा

मंगलवार को छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण करते सीओ व थानाध्यक्ष।
मंगलवार को छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण करते सीओ व थानाध्यक्ष।

शंकरपुर | लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ पूजा को शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न कराने को लेकर सीओ राजेंद्र प्रसाद राजीव ने छठ घाटों का जायजा लिया। निरीक्षण के दौरान सीओ ने बताया कि प्रशासन पूरी तरह से मुस्तैद है। प्रखंड क्षेत्र में शांतिपूर्ण और सौहार्द के साथ आस्था का महापर्व संपन्न हो, इसको लेकर शंकरपुर प्रखंड के कई घाटों का निरीक्षण किया गया है। उन्होंने शंकरपुर के निशिहरपुर, कबियाही, रायभीर व झरकाहा सहित अन्य जगहों के घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। सीओ ने बताया कि घाटों पर गोताखोरों की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। वहीं कोरोना को देखते हुए घाटों की स्वच्छता के साथ-साथ सैनिटाइजर का छिड़काव व घाटों पर आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को मास्क के साथ-साथ बुजुर्ग व बच्चों को भीड़भाड़ वाले घाटों पर नहीं ले जाने को लेकर भी लोगों को जागरूक करने का काम किया जा रहा है।

छठ को लेकर गम्हरिया बाजार में बढ़ी रौनक
गम्हरिया | लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। पर्व को लेकर खासकर गांवों में छठ घाटों की साफ-सफाई और सजाने-संवारने का कार्य तेज हो गया है। वैसे तो इस पर्व की शुरुआत बुधवार से नहाए खाए के साथ होगी, लेकिन गांव में खासकर इसकी तैयारी दीपावली के बाद से ही शुरू हो गई है। हर एक घर में पर्व को लेकर गेहूं धोने व सुखाने से लेकर पूजन सामग्री की खरीदारी भी तेज हो गई है। बाजार में लोगों की भीड़ भी बढ़ती जा रही है। चारों ओर पर्व को लेकर उल्लास चरम पर है। पूरा क्षेत्र छठ गीत से छठमय होने लगा है। वहीं छठ घाट व पोखर आदि की साफ-सफाई शुरू हो गई है। छठ पर्व को लेकर हाट- बाजार में छठ पर्व के लिए सूप व दौरा की बिक्री शुरू हो चुकी है। विदित हो कि कच्चे बांस से बने सूप व दौरा का छठ में बड़ा ही महत्व है। आधुनिकता के दौर में भले ही लोग पीतल व चांदी के सूपों से अर्घ्य देना शुरू कर दिए हैं, बावजूद कच्चे बांस के बने सूप से अर्घ्य देने काे ही बेहतर माना जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें