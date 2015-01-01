पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:सीएचसी परिसर का किया जाएगा सौंदर्यीकरण

आलमनगर3 घंटे पहले
सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में सोमवार को रोगी कल्याण समिति की बैठक प्रखंड प्रमुख नकुलदेव पासवान की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक में कई बिंदुओं पर विचार किया गया। जिसमें शुद्ध पेयजल के लिए आरओ की सुविधा मुहैया कराने, ओटी रूम का संधारण, आशा कार्यकर्ता और ममता के ठहराव का निर्धारण, स्टोर रूम, स्टोर रूम के जीर्णोद्धार, सीएचसी परिसर का सौंदर्यीकरण, छतदार चबूतरा का निर्माण के साथ-साथ खुरहान एपीएचसी में संसाधन की कमी को दूर करने आदि पर गंभीरता से चर्चा की गई। हालांकि स्वास्थ्य सेवा की लचर व्यवस्था पर कोई चर्चा नहीं हुई। जिसमें निर्धारित समय के अनुसार चिकित्सक और अन्य स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के ड्यूटी में लापरवाही आदि शामिल है। सीएचसी प्रभारी डॉक्टर सुरेश कुमार चौधरी ने बताया कि यह उनकी जवाबदेही है और इस पर वे लगातार गंभीरता से काम कर रहे हैं।

