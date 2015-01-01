पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:नगर परिषद के पास 2 मशीन, फिर भी 6 माह से वार्डों में नहीं हो रहा फाॅगिंग

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
नगर परिषद के पास 2 मशीन है फिर भी वार्ड में 6 माह से फॉगिंग का काम नहीं हो रहा है। मच्छर से परेशान लोगों का कहना है कि पहले शाम को ही घरों के भीतर तक मच्छर परेशान करते थे, अब दिन में भी समस्या बढ़ गई है। नगरपरिषद के पास 2 फाॅगिंग मशीन है, फिर भी इसका उपयोग नहीं किया जा रहा है। शहरवासी नम्रता सोनी, सीमा साह, सावित्री विश्वकर्मा ने कहा कि मच्छरों की समस्या पिछले सप्ताहभर से काफी ज्यादा बढ़ गई है। चैन की नींद भी नहीं ले पा रहे हैं। नालियों की गंदगी और नमी के कारण संख्या बढ़ गई है। दिन में भी मच्छरों की समस्या के चलते डेंगू का भी डर बना हुआ है। लोगों का गुस्सा अपने-अपने पार्षदों से भी हैं। वार्ड 2 निवासी रूबी श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि इस मामले में कई बार वार्ड पार्षद से बात कर चुके हैं। लेकिन समस्या का हल नहीं हो रहा है। मच्छरों के काटने से शरीर पर लाल दाने उभर रहे हैं। नप के ईओ ने कहा कि फोगिंग मशीन में कुछ तकनीकी त्रुटि थी। जिसे दूर कर लिया गया है। एक से दो दिन के अंदर पूरे शहर में फोगिंग करने का काम शुरू हो जाएगा।

इन वार्डों में ज्यादा समस्या
मच्छरों की ज्यादा समस्या स्लम एरिया और कचरा डंप होने वाले वार्डों में है। पुरानी बाजार, मवेशी अस्पताल रोड, वार्ड 6 स्थित जयप्रकाश नगर, लहेरी टोला, आजाद नगर, कर्पूरी चौक के आसपास में मच्छरों की समस्या ज्यादा है। इसके अलावा शहर के निचले इलाके में भी इसकी समस्या काफी ज्यादा है। इन वार्डों के लोग रोज शाम को नीम पत्ते से धुंआ कर रहे, लेकिन धुंआ निकलते ही समस्या जस की तस हो जा रही है।

