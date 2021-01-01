पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:अपनी विफलता छिपाने को सीएम दबाना चाहते हैं आवाज

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
पुराने बस स्टैंड चौक पर सीएम का पुतला फूंकतेे युवा राजद के कार्यकर्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुराने बस स्टैंड चौक पर सीएम का पुतला फूंकतेे युवा राजद के कार्यकर्ता।
  • युवा राजद ने मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला जलाया

जिला मुख्यालय के पुराने बस स्टैंड चौक पर युवा राजद के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार का पुतला फूंककर आक्रोश प्रकट किया। मौके पर जिला प्रवक्ता संजीव कुमार ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री के इशारे पर एडीजी मुख्यालय से मंत्री, विधायक व पदाधिकारियों के खिलाफ सोशल मीडिया पर टिप्पणी करने वालों के विरुद्ध कानूनी कार्रवाई का आदेश पारित किया गया जो सरासर लोकतंत्र की हत्या है। उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार अपनी विफलताओं को छुपाने के लिए और उनके खिलाफ उठने वाली आवाज को दबाने के लिए इस तरह का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। लेकिन इससे कुछ होने वाला नहीं है। विदित हो कि हाल ही में एडीजी मुख्यालय की ओर से सोशल मीडिया पर अभद्र टिप्पणी करने वाले के विरुद्ध कानूनी कार्रवाई का फरमान जारी किया गया है। जिसमें बताया गया है कि सरकार के मंत्री, विधायक व किसी भी पदाधिकारी के खिलाफ अभद्र टिप्पणी करने वालों पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जा सकती है। जिसके बाद सियासी गलियारों में राजनीतिक सरगर्मी तेज हो गई है।

