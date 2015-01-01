पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धमकी:कपड़ा खरीदने छात्रा के साथ जा रहे थे कोचिंग संचालक, परिजनों ने धमकाया

मधेपुराएक घंटा पहले
  • छात्रा के परिजनों ने शादी की नीयत से अपहरण करने का लगाया आरोप

जिले के भर्राही आेपी क्षेत्र के चांदनी चौक पर संचालित विराट कोचिंग के संचालक को छात्रा के साथ अपने ही शादी का कपड़ा खरीदने के लिए मधेपुरा जाना महंगा पड़ा। जब लड़की के परिजनों को इसकी सूचना मिली तो उसने भर्राही ओपी क्षेत्र के भदौल निवासी कोचिंग संचालक राजेश कुमार को मोबाइल के माध्यम से जान मारने की धमकी दी। धमकी से डरकर संचालक छात्रा को लेकर सुपौल चला गया। सूचना मिलने के बाद सदर डीएसपी अजय नारायण यादव की पहल पर राजेश गुरुवार को गम्हरिया थाना में छात्रा समेत हाजिर हो गया। पुलिस उसे हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है। जबकि छात्रा को 164 के बयान के लिए कोर्ट ले जाया गया। घटना की जानकारी देते हुए संचालक राजेश ने बताया कि वह बीए पास है और चांदनी चौक पर विराट कोचिंग का संचालन करता है। इसी कोचिंग में उसकी छात्रा इंटर में पढ़ती भी है तथा नीचे कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों को पढ़ाती भी है। वह बराबर छात्रा के घर पर जाता भी है। शुक्रवार को उसकी शादी सदर थाना के सुखासन में होने वाली थी। शादी का कपड़ा खरीदने के लिए वह अपनी छात्रा से बात किया और उसे बाइक पर लेकर बुधवार को मधेपुरा की ओर चल दिया। किसी न दोनांे को मधेपुरा जाते देख लिया और इसकी सूचना उसके परिजनों को दे दी। परिजन यह समझकर की वह शादी की नीयत से छात्रा को लेकर भाग रहा है और इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दे दी। साथ ही परिजनांे ने उसे मोबाइल पर गाली-गलौज करने लगे तथा जान से मारने की धमकी दी। डर कर वह सुपौल में रह रही छात्रा की बहन के यहां चला गया। स्थिति बिगड़ते देख वह गुरुवार शाम छात्रा के साथ गम्हरिया थाना में उपस्थित हो गया। इसकी सूचना जब सदर डीएसपी को दी गयी तो उसने छात्रा के परिजनों को इसकी जानकारी दी।

