भास्कर पड़ताल:8 माह बाद खुले कॉलेज, पठन-पाठन नहीं हुआ शुरू, अधिकांस वर्गों में लगा रहा ताला

मधेपुरा2 घंटे पहले
पीएस कॉलेज में छात्र और शिक्षक के इंतजार में खली पड़े बेंच-डेस्क व कुर्सियां।
  • विवि ने क्लास शुरू करने के लिए जारी नहीं किया गाइडलाइन, नहीं पहुंचे छात्र
  • बीएनएमयू के तीनों कॉलेजों में कहीं एक तो कहीं दो कमरे खुले मिले, बांकी में ताला

काेराेना काल के बीच आठ माह बाद विश्वविद्यालय और कॉलेजों में सोमवार से ऑफलाइन पठन-पाठन शुरू होना था। लेकिन बीएनएमयू क्षेत्राधीन शहर के तीनों अंगीभूत कॉलेजों में एक भी विद्यार्थी और शिक्षक क्लास में नजर नहीं आए। इक्के-दुक्के कर्मी और शिक्षक ही कॉलेज कैंपस में चहलकदमी करते दिखे। सोमवार की दोपहर 12 बजे तक तीनों कॉलेज में कहीं पर एक तो कहीं पर दो क्लासरूम को छोड़कर अन्य सभी कमरे में ताला लगा हुआ था। किसी भी कॉलेज में क्लास रूम को सैनिटाइज नहीं किया गया था। पता चला कि काॅलेजों में पठन-पाठन शुरू कराने को लेकर विश्वविद्यालय की ओर कोई गाइडलाइन भी जारी नहीं किया गया है। इस कारण से कॉलेजों में पठन-पाठन को लेकर विशेष तैयारी नहीं की गई थी। अलबत्ता पूर्व के गाइडलाइन के अनुसार ही संचालन करने की बात कही गई। तो दूसरी ओर, टीपी कॉलेज में मतगणना को लेकर जो अस्तव्य-वस्तता उत्पन्न हुई थी, उससे भी अबतक नहीं निबटा गया है। सोमवार को भास्कर संवाददाता ने शहर के तीनों अंगीभूत काॅलेजों की पड़ताल की तो उपेक्षा की सच्चाई खुलकर सामने आ गई। इन तीनों कॉलेजों में कुल मिलाकर 8000 से अधिक-छात्राएं नामांकित हैं। गाइडलाइन के अनुसार 50 फीसदी भी छात्रों को लेकर पढ़ाई शुरू कराई जाती, तो लगभग चार हजार छात्रों को तीनों कॉलेजों में होना चाहिए था। लेकिन इनमें से 400 छात्र भी बमुश्किल कॉलेज नहीं आए।

वर्ग संचालन के लिए विवि से नहीं मिला आदेश : केपी यादव
टीपी कॉलेज में सोमवार को एक भी छात्र नजर नहीं आए। विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर टीपी कॉलेज को मतगणना केंद्र बनाया गया था। मतगणना समाप्ति के दो सप्ताह बाद भी क्लासरूम में नहीं लगाया गया है। यहां इंटरमीडिएट से लेकर स्नातकोत्तर तक की पढ़ाई होती है। 5 हजार छात्र-छात्राएं नामांकित हैं। प्राचार्य डॉ. केपी यादव ने बताया कि विवि की ओर से अब तक वर्ग संचालन को लेकर कोई निर्देश प्राप्त नहीं हुआ है। बीसीए भवन में वर्ग संचालन का वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था की गई है। इसके बावजूद नामांकित छात्र-छात्राएं क्लास करने के लिए नहीं आ रहे हैं।

गाइडलाइन के साथ किया जाना है वर्ग का संचालन
वर्ग संचालन को लेकर राजभवन या राज्य सरकार से कोई नया गाइडलाइन नहीं आया है। पूर्व में जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार ही 50 प्रतिशत विद्यार्थी और 33 प्रतिशत शिक्षक और कर्मियों के साथ कॉलेजों में वर्ग संचालन किया जाना है। कॉलेजों में कक्षा संचालन शुरू हुआ है या नहीं, इसकी पड़ताल कराई जाएगी।
डॉ. कपिलदेव प्रसाद, कुलसचिव, बीएनएमयू

पीएस कॉलेज : शिक्षिकाएं सेंक रही थीं धूप
पीएस कॉलेज में इंटरमीडिएट, स्नातक और बीएड की पढ़ाई होती है। यहांं तीन हजार से अधिक छात्र-छात्राएं नामांकित हैं। लेकिन एक भी छात्र-छात्राएं सोमवार को सुबह 11 बजे से 1 बजे तक क्लास में नजर नहीं आए। क्लासरूम में लगे बेंच-डेस्क पर धूल की मोटी परत जमी हुई थी। कुछ शिक्षिकाएं बाहर में बैठकर धूप सेंक रही थी, तो कुछ कर्मी परिसर में इधर-उधर घूम रहे थे। स्नातक पार्ट थ्री का परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने के लिए इक्के-दुक्के छात्र ही आ रहे थे। प्राचार्य डॉ. राजीव सिंहा ने बताया कि 50 प्रतिशत विद्यार्थी, एक तिहाई शिक्षक और कर्मी को प्रतिदिन कॉलेज आने निर्देश दिया गया है। लेकिन छात्र कॉलेज नहीं आए। जिस कारण से वर्ग संचालन नहीं हो पाया।

दो दिन में बैठक करने के बाद शुरू होगा नियमित वर्ग संचालन: केएस ओझा
बीएनएमवी कॉलेज (कॉमर्स कॉलेज) में भी तीन हजार से अधिक छात्र-छात्राएं नामांकित हैं। यहां सोमवार को दिन के लगभग डेढ़ बजे मात्र एक क्लासरूम खुला हुआ था। जबकि अन्य सभी क्लासरूम में ताला लगा हुआ था। विवि अंतर्गत सभी महाविद्यालयों में स्नातक पार्ट टू और पार्ट थ्री का परीक्षा फॉर्म भराया जा रहा है। कुछ छात्र परिसर में फॉर्म भरते नजर अाए। प्राचार्य डॉ. केएस ओझा ने बताया कि विवि के निर्देश पर पठन-पाठन शुरू करने के लिए हम प्रयासरत हैं। दो दिनों के अंदर शिक्षकों और कर्मियों के साथ बैठक कर सुचारू रूप से क्लास संचालन की रूपरेखा तैयार की जाएगी।

