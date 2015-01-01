पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला आज:सुबह 8 बजे से होगी मतगणना पहले पोस्टल बैलेट की काउंटिंग

मधेपुरा3 घंटे पहले
जिला मुख्यालय के टीपी कॉलेज में बने मतगणना केंद्र पर तैनात पुलिस।
  • 22 राउंड में गिनती होने के बाद दोपहर तीन बजे तक आ सकता है परिणाम
  • प्रत्येक विधानसभा के लिए होंगे 14 टेबल, 60 प्रत्याशी थे चुनाव मैदान में
  • प्रत्येक टेबल पर एक मतगणना पर्यवेक्षक, एक सहायक व एक माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर रहेंगे तैनात

मतगणना की उल्टी गिनती शुरू हो गई है। मतदान समाप्त होने के बाद लोगों की नजर आज हाेने वाले मतगणना पर टिकी हुई है। जिले के चार विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में डाले गए मतों के परिणाम को लेकर चुनावी मैदान में उतरे 60 प्रत्याशियों की धड़कने तेज होने लगी है। वोटांे की गिनती शहर के टीपी कॉलेज में करीब 88 राउंड में पूरी होगी। कोविड-19 संक्रमण के मद्देनजर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए दो-दो कमरों में वोटों की गिनती सात-सात टेबल पर होगी। मतगणना के दौरान सभी विधानसभा के पहले बूथ से वोटों की गिनती शुरू की जाएगी। सभी विधानसभा में 22 अथवा उससे अधिक राउंड में गिनती पूरी हो सकती है। इस बार केवल दो मतगणना हॉल में रखे 14 टेबलों पर मतों की गिनती की जाएगी। प्रत्येक टेबल पर तीन-तीन मतगणनाकर्मियों की तैनाती की गई है। जिसमें एक मतगणना पर्यवेक्षक, एक मतगणना सहायक तथा एक माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर को लगाया गया है।

मतगणना केंद्र परिसर में धूम्रपान पर रहेगा प्रतिबंध
मतगणना केंद्र के अंदर कोई भी अनधिकृत व्यक्तियों का प्रवेश निषेध रहेगा। मतगणना परिसर में बीड़ी, पान, पान मशाला, झोला, थैला तथा छुरी पर रोक रहेगी। काई भी प्रत्याशी अपने साथ सुरक्षाकर्मी लेकर मतदान केंद्र के अंदर प्रवेश नहीं करेंगे। मोबाइल, आईपैड, लैपटॉप व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान ले जाने पर भी रोक रहेगी।

मेटल डिटेक्टर से होगी जांच
मतगणना केंद्र के मुख्य द्वार पर सुरक्षा का पुख्ता इंतजाम किया गया है। अधिकृत व्यक्तियों के प्रवेश के दौरान सघन जांच की जाएगी। मेटल डिटेक्टर लगाया गया है। इसके अलावा एंटी सबोटेज चेकिंग भी की जाएगी। जांच की सारी जवाबदेही मुख्यालय डीएसपी अमरकांत चौबे को दी गई है।

यातायात पर रहेगी रोक
मतगणना के दौरान कॉलेज चौक से प्रखंड तक यातायात पर पूरी तरह से रोक रहेगा। इस नियम के पालन के लिए सदर डीएसपी अजय नारायण यादव को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्र से इस पर नियंत्रण करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच रखी गई है ईवीएम
मतदान के बाद शनिवार देर रात तक जिले के सभी मतदान केंद्रोें से आई ईवीएम तथा वीवीपैट मशीन को टीपी कॉलेज में कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच रखा गया है। तीन पालियों में दंडाधिकारी, पुलिस पदाधिकारी व जवानों की तैनाती की गई है। अग्निशामक दल की भी प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। वज्रगृह की सुरक्षा को लेकर नियंत्रण कक्ष भी बनाया गया है। स्ट्रांग रूम को सभी प्रत्याशी अथवा उनके प्रतिनिधियों के समक्ष सील कर दिया गया है। वज्रगृह हेतु एक लॉग बुक संधारित किया गया है जिसमें निरक्षी पदाधिकारी का मंतव्य दर्ज करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

पोस्टल बैलेट के बाद होगी ईवीएम से गणना
विधानसभा चुनाव के मतों की गिनती सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू हो जाएगी। जिला मुख्यालय के टीपी कॉलेज परिसर में आलमनगर, बिहारीगंज, सिंहेश्वर तथा मधेपुरा विधानसभा से आई ईवीएम में पड़े मताेंं की गिनती शुरू हो जाएगी। प्रथम चरण में पोस्टल बैलेट की गिनती की जाएगी तदुपरांत ईवीएम से काउंटिंग शुरू हो जाएगी।

मतगणना को लेकर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी
मतगणना को लेकर सुरक्षा की त्रिस्तरीय व्यवस्था की गई है। पहले स्तर में अर्द्ध सैनिक बल के जवानों को तैनात किया गया है। दूसरे तथा तीसरे स्तर में राज्य तथा जिला पुलिस की तैनाती की गई है। सदर डीएसपी तथा सदर थानाध्यक्ष को सख्त निर्देश जारी किया गया है।

