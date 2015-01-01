पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लूट:होमगार्ड जवान से अपराधियों ने 50 हजार रुपए लूटे

मधेपुरा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस पोस्ट से 25 फीट की दूरी पर महिला से 33 हजार की हुई लूट, पुलिस कर रही है जांच

जिला मुख्यालय के अतिव्यस्त माने जाने वाले पूर्णिया गोला चौक और स्टेट बैंक रोड में बुधवार को दिनदहाड़े बेखौफ अपराधियों ने लूट की दो अलग-अलग घटनाओं को अंजाम देकर फरार हो गए। अपराधियों ने पूर्णिया गोला चौक पर वाहन जांच के लिए बनाए गए पुलिस पोस्ट से महज 25 फीट की दूरी पर रेमंड शो-रूम के पास बाइक पर सवार महिला सदर थाना क्षेत्र के श्रीपुर चकला वार्ड संख्या-13 निवासी ज्योति देवी के हाथ से 33 हजार रुपए लूट लिए जबकि स्टेट बैंक रोड होकर बस स्टैंड जा रहे अरार ओपी में तैनात होमगार्ड के जवान मुरलीगंज थाना क्षेत्र के भलनी गंगापुर निवासी नागेश्वर यादव के हाथ से झोला में रखे 50 हजार रुपए और वर्दी भी लूट लिया। केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। सदर थानाध्यक्ष सुरेश प्रसाद सिंह ने मामले की जानकारी ली।

जानकारी के बाद भी महिला पुलिस ने नहीं लिया संज्ञान
पीड़ित ज्योति ने बताया कि वह मंगलवार को सदर थाना क्षेत्र के गरीब टोला वार्ड संख्या-26 निवासी अपने पिता के यहां शादी समारोह में भाग लेने गई थीं। बुधवार को वह पंजाब नेशनल बैंक से 21 हजार रुपए की निकासी की और अपने घर से निजी कार्य के लिए 12 हजार रुपए लाई थीं। घर जाने के क्रम में बाइक सवार दो अपराधियों ने उसके हाथ से रुपए से भरा थैला लेकर भाग गए। इसकी शिकायत वहां तैनात महिला पुलिस से तुरंत की गई लेकिन उसने कोई संज्ञान नहीं लिया। वहीं घटना की जानकारी देते हुए होमगार्ड के जवान ने बताया कि वे गांव में जमीन खरीदने के लिए स्टेट बैंक से 50 हजार रुपए की निकासी किए थे। झोला में रुपए लेकर बस पकड़ने बस स्टैंड की ओर जा रहे थे। इसी बीच मछली मार्केट से पश्चिम पीछे से आ रहे बाइक सवार दो अपराधी रुपए से भरा झोला छीनकर भाग गए। उन्होंने कुछ दूर तक अपराधियों का पीछा भी किया लेकिन सफलता नहीं मिली।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें