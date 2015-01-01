पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीएनएमयू:स्नातक पार्ट टू और थ्री के परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने की तिथि हुई घोषित

मधेपुरा
  • स्नातक की परीक्षा आयोजित कराने की हो रही है तैयारी : डॉ. नवीन कुमार

बीएन मंडल विश्वविद्यालय ने स्नातक पार्ट थ्री और पार्ट टू परीक्षा 2020 के लिए परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने की तिथि घोषित कर दी है। स्नातक पार्ट थ्री (सत्र 2017-20) के छात्र-छात्राएं बिना विलंब शुल्क के 23 से 30 नवंबर तक तथा विलंब शुल्क के साथ 1 से 3 दिसंबर तक परीक्षा फॉर्म भर सकते हैं। वहीं स्नातक पार्ट टू (सत्र 2018-21) के छात्र-छात्राएं 4 से 12 दिसंबर तक बिना विलंब शुल्क के साथ तथा 14 से 16 दिसंबर तक विलंब शुल्क के साथ परीक्षा फॉर्म भर सकते हैं। परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ. नवीन कुमार ने बताया कि स्नातक के विभिन्न खंडों की परीक्षा आयोजित कराने की तैयारी की जा रही है। काेविड-19 संक्रमण को लेकर पिछले आठ माह से परीक्षाओं का आयोजन नहीं हो पा रहा था। इधर, स्थिति सामान्य होने के बाद अक्टूबर-नवंबर में छह परीक्षाएं आयोजित की गई हैं। सत्र नियमितीकरण की दिशा में विवि प्रशासन प्रयासरत है। दीपावली और छठ की छुट्‌टी के बाद अन्य लंबित परीक्षाओं का भी आयोजन किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि स्नातक पार्ट थ्री की संभावित परीक्षा तिथि 12 दिसंबर तथा पार्ट टू की संभावित परीक्षा की 12 जनवरी रखी गयी है। उन्होंने बताया कि पूर्णिया विवि क्षेत्राधीन महाविद्यालय के वैसे छात्र जो बीएनएमयू में 2017 में पंजीकृत हैं तथा 2018 पार्ट वन एवं 2018 पार्ट टू की परीक्षा में अनुत्तीर्ण अथवा प्रमोटेड हैं, वैसे छात्र द्वितीय खंड परीक्षा 2020 में सम्मिलित हो सकते हैं। परीक्षा फॉर्म के साथ पूर्व परीक्षा से संबंधित अंक पत्र, प्रवेश पत्र एवं पंजीयन पत्र की छाया प्रति संलग्न करना आवश्यक है।

